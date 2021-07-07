Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee opens up about drunken misdemeanour involving Slick, leaves the Internet divided

Earlier today, Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee alleged that streamer “CrazySlick” had made her uncomfortable at a party around a year ago and also criticized Sarina “Novaruu” Powell for leaking details about the incident.

It all started when Novaruu claimed on Jon Zherka’s live stream that she did not like Slick. After being questioned, she revealed details about the incident related to Adrianah Lee without her permission.

Adrianah Lee eventually came up with a Twitchlonger statement that she claimed Novaruu wanted her to make. Adrianah revealed that Slick had acted inappropriately with her at Novaruu’s 21st birthday party and said that he kept touching her under the pretense of “checking her pulse.” The two streamers had kissed at one point in time, although Adrianah herself did not remember many details about the incident.

Novaruu’s 21st birthday was celebrated on Jan 19th, 2020. Adrianah attended the event with some of her close friends, ended up getting drunk and kissed her best friend “Ena” and another close friend as well. The streamer said that Slick followed the group around, trying to kiss both her and Ena, and at one point ended up kissing her.

Later, Adrianah had passed out in one of the rooms that Slick entered a “couple of times.” He apparently touched her chest and her neck despite being told by her friends to “leave her alone.” Slick said that he was only making sure that “she was alive” despite Adrianah’s friends claiming to be present to protect her.

Finally, Adrianah said that while Slick did not rape or sexually assault her, his actions did make her uncomfortable. She also talked about how Novaruu had blocked her on Twitter until recently, when she talked about the incident on Jon Zhurka’s stream. She claimed that Novaruu only talked about the incident to gain attention and to pretend that she was doing things for the “greater good.”

She said that while other girls should be made to know what happened, it was not Novaruu’s place to talk about the incident. According to Adrianah, Novaruu also asked her to come out with the story because she was “looked bad” after making the initial claims. As proof, Adrianah posted multiple screenshots of messages that she shared with her friends. She was not happy with Novaruu’s decision to go public with the story without her approval, and said that it wasn’t her place to talk about the situation.

The streamer himself has since responded to the allegations. He posted a Twitchlonger statement apologizing for his actions and said that he did not want to make Adrianah feel “uncomfortable.”

The streamer said that he was genuinely checking her pulse, and apologized for overstepping his boundaries. Slick also said that he never wanted to make anyone feel uncomfortable and claimed that he felt “awful about the situation.”

