Twitch hot-tub streamer bashed for endangering lives as she talks to her chat while driving

Twitch streamer Sarina “Novaruu” Powell has come under scrutiny after live-streaming and talking to her chat while driving.

The notable female streamer is one of the many content creators who have, in recent months, hosted “hot-tub” streams. In a live stream that she posted yesterday, on 21st May 2021, Novaruu broadcast her trip to Home Depot.

The streamer was seen talking to her chat while driving. Novaruu was immediately called out by her viewers, with a Reddit post also popping up about the matter after the incident occurred.

Twitch streamer “Novaruu” criticized by viewers after live-streaming while driving

Almost 2/3rds of Novaruu’s streams on Twitch are of the “Just Chatting” genre, with a further ten percent of them coming under the “ASMR” category.

During the recent broadcast on Twitch, titled “Home Depot Adventure,” Novaruu continued to engage with her chat even while she was driving. The streamer did not broadcast her journey to Home Depot, but drove to another store while talking to her chat. In the video below, quite a few of her viewers can be seen asking Novaruu to stop “reading the chat.”

The incident has since resulted in a Reddit post, with multiple viewers accusing Novaruu of dangerous driving. People made fun of the streamer and accused her of endangering herself and others while driving.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Apart from continuously talking to her chat, Novaruu was also criticized for not having her eyes peeled on the road. She was seen drinking from a Coca-Cola can as she talked about how “clean the inside of her nose” was.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Novaruu has been banned from Twitch twice previously, with some viewers also hoping that her audience reported the incident to the platform this time too.

How does raffling off a birdhouse and nudity have the same amount of day ban. At least give me a 1 day ban. — Nova 🌿 (@novaruu_) December 11, 2019

She was first banned on Twitch in December 2019 for three days due to “operating a contest or giveaway that violates Twitch’s TOS.” The streamer gav away a birdhouse during a live stream.

Everyone is asking me why I was banned on Twitch and I really dont know :( thankfully it’s only 3 days — Nova 🌿 (@novaruu_) October 19, 2020

In October 2020, Novaruu was banned for the second time for unknown reasons.