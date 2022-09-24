"The answer to that is yes": MitchJones claims Mizkif sent him and Maya to AdrianahLee to downplay alleged assault

On September 23, 2022, MitchJones revealed that Matthew "Mizkif" sent him and Maya Higa to AdrianahLee, the victim who was allegedly se*ually assaulted by CrazySlick.

Upon being asked if the OTK co-founder implored him and Maya to "downplay the situation" with Adrianah, MitchJones admitted:

"The answer to that is yes. That is not easy for me to say at all but that is the answer."

The streamer explained that such action was taken to convince her to downplay the allegations against CrazySlick.

MitchJones answers questions on stream regarding the Mizkif controversy

The allegations against Matthew are that he wilfully tried to downplay and protect CrazySlick by sending MitchJones and Maya Higa to AdrianahLee.

Subsequently, Mizkif's reputation has taken a massive hit. The streaming community has been hopping from one stream to another trying to find answers.

Timestamp 0:37:55

This is what MitchJones' friend asked him on stream:

"Give the chat a yes or no answer. Did Miz explicitly give direction to you and Maya and f*cking anyone else that was in that room, to go to Adriana's house and to 'downplay the situation' or find a way to save Slick's ass."

As mentioned above, the streamer leaned towards the camera and answered in the affirmative, confirming that Mizkif did send him and Maya to try to "downplay" the allegations of se*ual assault. He also stated that answering the question was hard for him, considering his history with the parties involved.

He went on to clarify a few other details such as why he thinks AdrianahLee was blacklisted from certain parties. MitchJones did defend the OTK founder there, saying it was probably CrazySlick who blacklisted her. He also described the instructions given to him at around the 45-minute mark in the video.

"The exact words that were said were like, 'Maya. You are Maya Higa. You know who you are. You're a woman, she'll listen to you.' Maybe 'listen' is the wrong word, but you know what I mean. Does that make any sense? Those were the words and he looked at me and said, 'Mitch, you should shut the f*ck up and not say a goddamn thing.' And that was that."

For context, the 51-minute long stream was mostly him answering questions about the controversy which started on September 20, after the OTK co-founder and Trainwreckstv clashed on Twitter.

Their spat quickly turned sour as the Trainwreckstv called out Matthew in a tweet which alleged that the latter had covered up a case of se* crime to protect his friend CrazySlick.

In the aftermath, Mizkif stepped away from his position at OTK and according to Asmongold, legal proceedings on the matter are underway.

Twitter and Reddit reaction to the revelation

The clip naturally caught the attention of r/LivestreamFail, with many Redditors coming out with their varied views on the subject. Most agreed that things were messed up whether Mizkif was to blame or not.

MitchJones currently lives with Esfand, another member of the OTK, and some fans also noted that he might be kicked out after implicating Mizkif.

Not many people seem convinced by what the streamer described as a "clarification" of what Mizkif said. Many Redditors got even more confused after he made those statements. Internet personality Jake Lucky also tweeted about the insufficient evidence provided by MitchJones.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Mitch Jones claims Mizkif sent Maya and him to downplay the sexual assault of Adrianah Lee by CrazySlick. A huge claim which needs explaining.



The problem here is when Mitch then "clarifies" what Mizkif instructed them, he's not clear at all where the alleged downplaying was Mitch Jones claims Mizkif sent Maya and him to downplay the sexual assault of Adrianah Lee by CrazySlick. A huge claim which needs explaining.The problem here is when Mitch then "clarifies" what Mizkif instructed them, he's not clear at all where the alleged downplaying was https://t.co/xVNeDByJGq

The whole controversy started because Trainwreckstv made those allegations after gambling was banned on the platform. To read more about the entire OTK vs. Trainwreckstv and xQc drama, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far