"I am stepping away": Maya Higa announces departure from streaming in statement amid allegations of covering up AdrianahLee's assault

The Mizkif and CrazySlick scandal has seen a major development as Maya Higa, a key person in the case, finally released a statement on September 25, giving her side of the story. In it, she discusses the situation involving AdrianahLee and whether or not the OTK co-founder was responsible for covering up the sexual assault.

Earlier this week, it was made public knowledge that Mizkif had sent Maya Higa and Mitch Jones to cover up for CrazySlick's sexual abuse, the victim of which was AdrianahLee. Now, in a TwitLonger post titled "My final Statement," Maya has denied trying to influence Adrianah and mitigate the seriousness of Slick's actions.

The streamer also announced to her fans that while she is thankful for their support over the years, she will be taking an indefinite leave from all online platforms for the foreseeable future. Here's what Maya Higa had to say:

"For those of you who are still willing to support my platform, thank you. For those of you unwilling, I understand. I am stepping away from my online platforms indefinitely. I’m sorry. Thank you all for reading."

Maya Higa explains why she visited AdrianahLee to talk about CrazySlick's alleged assault

For the uninitiated, Trainwreckstv's tweets accusing Mizkif of covering up a past sexual assault committed by CrazySlick have blown up. Slick allegedly sexually assaulted AdrianahLee while she was under the influence of alcohol at a party. As a result of the ongoing controversy, Mizkif had to step down from an active role in the streaming community.

Trainwreckstv's tweets have opened up a floodgate of accusations against CrazySlick, and the victim AdrianahLee has publicly thanked him for bringing the situation to light. At the same time, Mizkif, Maya, and Mitch all stand accused of covering up the alleged sexual assault.

Adrianah Lee @AdrianahLee thank you to everyone for hearing me out. I appreciate it. Thank you to @Trainwreckstv for helping me through all of this. thank you to everyone for hearing me out. I appreciate it. Thank you to @Trainwreckstv for helping me through all of this.

On 7/6/2021, Maya and Mitch Jones went to meet AdrinahLee after Mizkif and their friends found out that there was something wrong. Here is a relevant bit from her statement where she refutes the claims that she visited Adrianah to downplay the situation:

"I did not go to the house that day with the intention of manipulating Adrianah’s story. I did not cover up sexual assault. This would not be possible as even Adrianah did not consider the incident to be se*ual assault until this past Monday (09/19/2022), as she said on her stream."

Maya also went on to say that she supported AdrianahLee's decision to see the case as an assault and explained that she had no intention of influencing her decision on what to do about CrazySlick. According to Maya, she went to see Adrianah to figure out what had happened at the party and nothing else. Here's what she said:

"On that day (07/06/2021), I was only able to operate off of the information that was given to me by Adrianah and the eyewitnesses at that time. That information was that there was no rape or sexual assault, but that CrazySlick made Adrianah uncomfortable. I supported Adrianah in sharing this. I did ask about her experience, and I did go there with the intention of understanding the truth of the incident..."

However, as pointed out by people such as Mitch Jones, Maya is quite popular in the community and is also closely associated with other top streamers such as Mizkif. As a smaller content creator, AdrianahLee's position in the conversation between them might very well be construed as a power move by bigger streamers trying to influence smaller ones. Regarding this, Maya Higa had this to say:

"I fully understand that it was wrong, given my position, to insert myself into that situation. I apologize for the power dynamic and the harm it might have caused. It was irresponsible for me to not remove myself from the situation, and I take full accountability for making this mistake."

Maya also mentioned that she has apologized to AdrianahLee and condemned CrazySlick's actions as more women come forward and share their direct text exchanges with him.

Twitter reactions to Maya Higa's statements

With Maya Higa stepping down from Twitch as a direct result of the current controversy concerning CrazySlick and Mizkif, many in the streaming community have reacted to her statement. Here are some of the numerous responses:

Simpmom @itsgabbie @mayahiga Anyone who knows you Maya, know the quality "salt of the earth" person you are. You are caring in a way few are. You are a treasure to the streaming community. I have the priviledge of calling you a friend, a true friend. Hold your head up high and get back on that horse! Hugs!!! @mayahiga Anyone who knows you Maya, know the quality "salt of the earth" person you are. You are caring in a way few are. You are a treasure to the streaming community. I have the priviledge of calling you a friend, a true friend. Hold your head up high and get back on that horse! Hugs!!!

oHAY Cutieツ @oHAYCutie @mayahiga Stepping away indefinitely makes this all seem pretty sus. If innocent why up and leave? @mayahiga Stepping away indefinitely makes this all seem pretty sus. If innocent why up and leave? https://t.co/rjdBffzUCh

Amanda @l0nele_ @mayahiga Right but what about one of the eye witnesses who was there saying they kept hearing you tell Adrianah, “but you were drunk, you wouldn’t remember” and “if you post the twitlonger, it’s going to be bad for your twitch career, you won’t be invited anywhere” etc? @mayahiga Right but what about one of the eye witnesses who was there saying they kept hearing you tell Adrianah, “but you were drunk, you wouldn’t remember” and “if you post the twitlonger, it’s going to be bad for your twitch career, you won’t be invited anywhere” etc?

BenShee @DatBenShee



i'm gonna wait here for your return



the fact that "she didn't even know" until recently and also that these "bombs" were somehow "coordinated" from her and train are weird.



still SA isn't funny and shouldn't be a thing.



best of luck @mayahiga Knut had literally the best take about it.i'm gonna wait here for your returnthe fact that "she didn't even know" until recently and also that these "bombs" were somehow "coordinated" from her and train are weird.still SA isn't funny and shouldn't be a thing.best of luck @mayahiga Knut had literally the best take about it.i'm gonna wait here for your returnthe fact that "she didn't even know" until recently and also that these "bombs" were somehow "coordinated" from her and train are weird.still SA isn't funny and shouldn't be a thing.best of luck

CoconutB🥥 @CoconutBGaming @mayahiga A lot of times SA victims don’t realize they are SA victims. It takes time for them to slowly realize they were taken advantage of and manipulated and often gaslighted. Probably why Adrianah changed her opinion @mayahiga A lot of times SA victims don’t realize they are SA victims. It takes time for them to slowly realize they were taken advantage of and manipulated and often gaslighted. Probably why Adrianah changed her opinion

Nervationz @Nervationzz @mayahiga What there is no need to step away you didn't do anything wrong man @mayahiga What there is no need to step away you didn't do anything wrong man

b @blamedreamstan @mayahiga i am very disappointed in your actions in this situation. However, I truly believe you’re a good person who is willing to recognise their mistakes. I agree with you stepping away for a bit, reflecting, and then returning later. I will still support you but at arms length. @mayahiga i am very disappointed in your actions in this situation. However, I truly believe you’re a good person who is willing to recognise their mistakes. I agree with you stepping away for a bit, reflecting, and then returning later. I will still support you but at arms length.

According to Asmongold, there is a third-party investigation happening to determine whether Mizkif tried to cover up for his friend, CrazySlick's actions. People looking for the full statement can read it using the link mentioned in the tweet above.

