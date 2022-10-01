"That is one of the most selfish things": Pokimane gives her two cents on Try Guys' Ned Fulmer cheating scandal

In a recent stream, Imane "Pokimane" opined on the recent cheating scandal involving Ned Fulmer from the popular YouTube entertainment group Try Guys. The scandal came as a shock as Fulmer was massively adored for his mirthful personality.

Imane had a lot of criticism to share after reacting to a video of the whole controversy on stream. She explained that cheating is unacceptable behavior in any circumstances. But in her opinion, what makes this case worse is that the couple had kids and the actions of the father will put undue stress on them. She stated:

"It's hard enough to have sympathy for some who cheats. But it is so f*cking hard to have sympathy for someone who cheats on their wife when they also have children. I feel like that is one of the most selfish things you can possibly do."

"That gives me a little bit of hope": Pokimane shares a "hot take" about recent Adam Levine and Ned Fulmer cheating scandals

Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer have two kids: Wesley, four, and Finley, one. Pokimane opined that this very public affair will not only be hard for the person who was cheated on, but also traumatizing for the two baby boys. Condemning Ned Fulmer's actions, she stated:

"Because now you're likely imposing trauma on your partner and your child. Your child! I don't know... That's really so sad."

She went on to discuss how awful it is to cheat in a relationship. But, according to her, marriage and family make it especially difficult to separate because people have dual responsibilities that they must share for life. She also emphasized how awful Ned Fulmer's wife Ariel might be feeling in this case. Pokimane lamented:

"When you've made the decision to get married, to have kids, to build things together... It's so much harder to just dip out of that. Even though that's the thing that likely most people want to do when they get cheated on."

Another recent high-profile affair which also made its way into the discussion on infidelity was the Adam Levine case. The popular singer faced major controversy over cheating on his wife, the famous Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo. Considering that Levine allegedly cheated on an immensely popular supermodel, Pokimane had a realization.

Timestamp 0:47:01

She explained that these recent cheating scandals made her realize something that people might call a "hot take". According to the streamer, the fact that people are willing to cheat despite having attractive, successful and rich partners, made her feel relieved. She opined:

"I don't know if this is a hot take, but actually for me if anything, it's almost relieving to know that the deciding factor that whether or not your partner will cheat on you is not how good you look, it's not how much money either of you have or how successful you are or your careers or how intertwined your lives are."

Pokimane felt good that those were not the defining factors. She surmised that cheating is not at all related to the victim but is entirely dependant on the cheater's morals and values. She stated:

"It entirely comes down to that person's character. It has nothing to with the victim. And I actually that, that's good. If anything, that gives me a little bit of hope."

Fans react to Pokimane's clip

Fans sympathized with the streamer's points about Ned Fulmer controversy (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

Chat reacting to her theory about cheaters in respect to Ned Fulmer and Adam Levine (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

Fans of the Legacy Streamer were mostly in agreement with her analysis of the situation, with many emphatically agreeing with her point on how the victim is not a problem in affairs.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes