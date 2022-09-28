How long have Ned and Ariel been together? Relationship explored as couple issue statements in wake of Alexandria Herring cheating scandal 

As Ned Fulmer and his marriage to his wife Ariel continues to unravel online, the former has issued a statement in regards to his infidelity. The one-time The Try Guys member and his wife recently took to social media after Ned was accused of having an affair with his co-worker Alexandria Herring.

The 35-year-old took to his Instagram and seemingly confirmed that he kissed Herring. Pictures of the father-of-two with Herring at a New York City club recently appeared on social media. Fulmer expressed regret over his actions and stated that “family should have always been my priority.” He added:

“but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ariel also took to her own Instagram account and thanked her followers for supporting her during the difficult time. She added:

“Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

The couple are parents to two children, Wesley and Finley, and have now been married for ten years.

Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel’s relationship timeline explored

In a The Try Wives podcast episode, Ariel, an interior designer and stylist, revealed that she met her husband in December, 2009 when the two were just fresh out of college. The duo had just finished their education and moved to Chicago, where they met through a mutual friend.

Ariel revealed in the third episode of the podcast:

“Ned describes the whole situation as, like, he saw me when he first walked into the party, and there was nobody else.”

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2012.

After making the move from Chicago to Los Angeles, Ariel appeared in a The Try Guys video. The first time she made an appearance was in the video - The Try Guys Try Drag For The First Time.

The couple welcomed their first son Wesley on June 3, 2018. On November 29, 2020, the pair welcomed their second son Finn. They also shared their birth story on their YouTube channel and their podcast.

Along with being co-hosts of their own podcast Baby Steps, they also co-wrote their own cookbook titled The Date Night Cookbook.

Many were stunned to hear about Fulmer's recent affair as the Yale-graduate has been open about his adoration for his wife. He was also dubbed as Ned “my wife” Fulmer. The cheating allegations came forward at the same time as Adam Levine’s internet crucifixion. The Maroon 5 singer was accused of sending flirtatious and inappropriate messages to five women.

As Ned and Ariel put out a statement in light of their recent controversy, The Try Guys took to Twitter as well to announce that they are dissociating themselves from Fulmer and that he will no longer be part of the YouTube group.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far