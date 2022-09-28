"I lost focus": Ned Fulmer Try Guys drama explained as comedian issues statement in wake of Alexandria Herring kissing photo scandal

As the cheating scandal involving The Try Guys’ member Ned Fulmer comes to light, the father-of-two has confirmed that the accusations are true. The former Buzzfeed group also took to Twitter to announce that they are cutting ties with Fulmer in the wake of his extramarital affair.

The Try Guys took to their official Twitter account on September 27 to announce that "Ned Fulmer is no longer working" with them. They added:

“As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Shortly after the popular YouTube group severed ties with Ned, he took to Instagram to seemingly confirm kissing Food Babies’ Alexandria Herring. In his statement, he said:

“Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have cause to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ned Fulmer's wife issues statement in wake of husband's cheating scandal, requests privacy

Along with Ned coming forward to clear the air, his wife Ariel also recently put out a statement on Instagram.

In the statement, she thanked fans for their support and concern. She added:

“Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Ned Fulmer married Ariel in 2012. The couple are parents to Wesley James and Finley. Not only does Ariel work as an interior designer and a stylist, she also has her own podcast and cookbook. She is also the founder of Fig+ Stone Designs.

As many The Try Guys fans know, Ariel has appeared in several of the group's videos ever since they were a part of Buzzfeed.

Ned Fulmer and Alexandria Herring cheating scandal explained

Maria @mariaok98 🏽 🏽 Try Guys dropping Ned Fulmer for cheating on his wife and not just automatically sticking by their friend is what we like to see Try Guys dropping Ned Fulmer for cheating on his wife and not just automatically sticking by their friend is what we like to see 👏🏽👏🏽

Rumors of the Yale-graduate cheating on his wife came to light after Reddit user hamilton390 took to the platform claiming that he had a lengthy conversation with Ariel where he sent her videos of Ned kissing another woman.

Speculation about the woman in question being Alexandria Herring was confirmed after fans noticed that the associate producer was carrying the same purse during the day and at the club where she was photographed kissing Fulmer.

🌸✌🏽 TAYLOR WON MFS 🗣🎉🎉 @Majestic_Wonder Nah because Ned from Try Guys is wearing the same shirt in the pictures and Alex from Food Babies also has the same purse.... It ain't looking good for them 🥴 Nah because Ned from Try Guys is wearing the same shirt in the pictures and Alex from Food Babies also has the same purse.... It ain't looking good for them 🥴 https://t.co/g6p0ArgNUz

Meanwhile, netizens also noted that Herring’s fiancé Will Thayer removed his pictures with Herring from his Instagram account and set it to private. Twitter user @camitwomeyy also claimed that YB, the senior editor of Food Babies unfollowed Herring and Ned Fulmer on Instagram.

It seems like Ned’s dissociation from The Try Guys was on the way as the group, which has amassed over 7.84 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, had stopped posting content with Fulmer. The 35-year-old also did not appear in their recent podcast episodes and was removed from their YouTube channel’s video introductions.

Cami @camitwomeyy 1) A thread on the Try Guys Drama for those who don’t want to go to Reddit: (remember this is just speculation nothing is confirmed right now) #tryguys 1) A thread on the Try Guys Drama for those who don’t want to go to Reddit: (remember this is just speculation nothing is confirmed right now) #tryguys https://t.co/0kYjNz7lx0

At the time of writing this article, Alexandria Herring had not issued a statement addressing the cheating scandal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far