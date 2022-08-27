No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys Season 1: Meet Ned, Keith, Zach, and Eugene from Food Network’s new show

No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys is set to release on Food Network on August 31, 10 pm ET. The show is set to bring its viewers the most hilarious culinary take ever. Watch the award-winning group take on different culinary establishments as they try and recreate their signature dishes without a recipe.

The Try Guys will start their journey in Nashville and cover cities such as Los Angeles, Charleston, Atlanta, and Santa Barbara. The dishes they create will be judged by a local chef and a guest star who will determine whether the Try Guys dish is worthy of being included in the various restaurant menus.

No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys will feature the four friends and business partners who started the group Try Guys in 2014 as BuzzFeed employees.

Food Network's press release about No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys said:

“Viral comedy quartet the Try Guys face off in kitchens around the country with no recipes, no culinary training and 100% commitment in 'No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys'. Social media phenoms Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang star in new series premiering Wednesday, August 31st on Food Network and discovery+."

Meet the No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys stars

Originally a part of BuzzFeed, the media company Try Guys is a famous content creation group that regularly uploads its content on YouTube. The group is famously known for trying everything under the sun and their curiosity-driven comedic videos. They quit their jobs at BuzzFeed in 2018 and started their own production company called 2nd Try.

In a press release for No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys, the Try Guys said:

“We’re so excited for the world to see No Recipe-Road Trip! It’s a wonderful blend of comedy and deliciousness that combines our passion for food and trying new things. Viewers will see all of our hilarious fails and at least a few stunning successes. We can’t wait for everyone to see how much fun we had on the road and bring our unique brand of comedy and cooking to Food Network and Discovery+.”

Eugene Lee Yang

The 36-year-old Asian-American is from Texas. He came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in 2019 in a music video titled I'm Gay - Eugene Lee Yang. He is one of the four members of the Try Guys and received a last-minute invite to the Met Gala in September 2021.

The comedian is set to appear in Netflix's animated movie Nimona, premiering in 2023. Eugene is also known for being a filmmaker, actor, producer, author, director, and activist and is one of the world's most culturally influential creators.

Zach Kornfeld

The 32-year-old No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys co-star once modeled for Burberry Kids and is now a producer. Zach is also a #1 New York Times Best Selling author, an award-winning podcast host, and runs a production company. The star is a chronic pain advocate and founded Zadiko Tea Co. to help those with a similar ailment.

Ned Fulmer

The 35-year-old executive producer at 2nd Try is known as the official dad of Try Guys. Ned joined BuzzFeed in 2013 as an intern, quickly climbed the ranks, and became a development manager in a year. The comedian produced most of the group's viral extreme sports content and was named Critic's Pick by Time Out Chicago as an improv and sketch performer.

Keith Habersberger

The 35-year-old founding member of 2nd Try produced and starred in Eat the Menu and occasionally stars in The Food Babies. Keith joined the media company as a video intern and became a prominent host.

As part of BuzzFeed, he covered the Hollywood red carpet to investigate trends. Before BuzzFeed, Keith toured the country with Mission Improvable, the USA's most booked improv comedy group.

The group is now ready to star in Food Network's No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys, inspired by a previous Try Guys project, Without a Recipe.

Watch No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys on the Food Network and Discovery+ starting August 31 at 10 pm ET.

Edited by Piyush Bisht