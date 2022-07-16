Which video was the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube? Psy's 'Gangam Style' turns 10

On July 15th, 2012, YouTube was taken up by a storm when Psy released Gangnam Style. Viewers from all over the world flocked to the video streaming platform to experience the viral sensation. Less than 6 months after its release, Gangnam Style became the first viral video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube, hence establishing YouTube's Billion Viewing Club.

It took Gangnam Style 159 days to set this humongous benchmark until Justin Beiber's Baby matched it over a year later.

Shooglebox @shooglebox #MusicHistory #OnThisDay in 2012 the music video for Gangnam Style by @psy_oppa premiered on @YouTube and a new dance craze was born🕺By the end of the year it had become the first YouTube video to hit 1bn views. See what else was happening 10 years ago: bit.ly/3aJoax9 #OnThisDay in 2012 the music video for Gangnam Style by @psy_oppa premiered on @YouTube and a new dance craze was born🕺By the end of the year it had become the first YouTube video to hit 1bn views. See what else was happening 10 years ago: bit.ly/3aJoax9 #MusicHistory https://t.co/plKnVpw5Xb

Psy's song played a massive role in globalizing the music industry and establishing the dominance of online videos. It also highlighted a song's ability to cut across languages, cultures, and age groups.

on this day in kpop @thisdayk on this day 10 years ago, psy released gangnam style ! on this day 10 years ago, psy released gangnam style ! https://t.co/aIpoM3kfzS

10 years seems like a long time, but the viral song is still a hit with the audience for its trademark dance moves and quirky style.

YouTube's Billion Views Club pioneer, Gangnam Style, turns 10: The song made the singer an international sensation

Gangnam Style is still fondly remembered because of its iconic dance steps (image via YG Family)

At its peak, Gangnam Style was racking up nearly 14.8 million views in a single day. To this day, it still earns a whopping 900k views per day, as reported by YouTube. That's not all, the music video is also among YouTube's top 5 most viewed videos with 4.47 billion views and counting.

Psy, in his statement to YouTube, commented:

“Being the first artist to reach 1 billion views on YouTube was an extraordinary feeling 10 years ago and it still is today. To have played a role in paving the way for music of all kinds to transcend borders is a true honor.”

The song catapulted Psy, an established music sensation in South Korea in 2012, to the status of an international icon. In 2016, a towering bronze statue of the iconic "crossed wrists" dance step from the music video was unveiled in the Gangnam district.

kpopwise.com/2022/07/10-yea… 10 Years of Gangnam Style: The Revolution for Korean Pop CultureReflecting on the cultural impact of #Psy 's song, " #GangnamStyle ," which turns 10 years on July 15By @pedromartoly1 10 Years of Gangnam Style: The Revolution for Korean Pop Culture Reflecting on the cultural impact of #Psy's song, "#GangnamStyle," which turns 10 years on July 15By @pedromartoly1 #PNATION #kpop kpopwise.com/2022/07/10-yea…

The South Korean pop singer continued to belt out hit songs in his native country, including Daddy and New Face. In 2018, he started his label, P Nation, with patrons such as Hyuna, Heize, Dawn, and Crush.

Rolling Stone Korea @rollingstonekor The cover from the first issue of Rolling Stone Korea has been released.



Six artists from P NATION graced the cover to include "PSY, Jessi, Hyuna, Dawn, Heize, and D.Ark." The cover from the first issue of Rolling Stone Korea has been released.Six artists from P NATION graced the cover to include "PSY, Jessi, Hyuna, Dawn, Heize, and D.Ark." https://t.co/RIM7I4d3qd

Psy also played a significant role in paving the way for other South Korean artists. While promoting That That, his collaboration with BTS's Suga, Psy reflected that South Korean acts like BTS and Blackpink were able to achieve a "permanence and persistence" that he could not. He continued,

"Even for the famous BTS and Blackpink,the wall of American radio is very high because the songs are in a foreign language. Our biggest weapon is YouTube."

The virality of Gangnam Style most probably prompted Billboard to rethink its charting criteria. They were forced to decrease the importance of radio plays and include YouTube streams.

Who are the other honorary members of YouTube's Billion Views club?

Gulf News @gulf_news



Within months of its release, 'Gangnam Style' was the most-viewed video on YouTube



gn24.ae/dd3759a58d92000 #GangnamStyle endures 10 years after it broke internetWithin months of its release, 'Gangnam Style' was the most-viewed video on YouTube #GangnamStyle endures 10 years after it broke internet Within months of its release, 'Gangnam Style' was the most-viewed video on YouTubegn24.ae/dd3759a58d92000

Justin Beiber and J Balvin are tied for the first position with 11 music videos each in Billion Views Club as lead/featured artists and collaborators. Ozuna follows them with 10, Nicky Minaj, Rihanna, and Maluma with 8 each.

Interestingly, Adele's Hello was the fastest entry to this prestigious club, reaching the magic billion number in a record 88 days. Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody is the only song from the 1970s to secure a place for itself in the club, while Guns N' Roses has songs from both the 80s (Sweet Child O' Mine) and 90s (November Rain).

