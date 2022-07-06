Fans stunned as PSY’s P NATION announces Jessi’s departure from the agency

Korean-American artist Jessi will no longer be represented by PSY’s P NATION, announced the agency on Wednesday, July 6. The sudden news shocked fans as the singer had great relations with PSY and was the first artist to join the agency in 2019. The idol is now parting ways with the agency after three years.

Bold and fearless, she has always challenged the ways of the K-pop industry through her songs, music videos, and outfits. The Cold-Blooded singer earned respect and love from the K-pop fandom by being her unabashed self.

On multiple occasions, the What Type of X rapper has talked about PSY supporting her and the ease of working with P NATION. Considering that she did not renew her contract, fans are now wondering which agency she might be heading to and the reason behind her decision.

Jessi leaves P NATION after three years, fans are surprised

On Wednesday, July 6, P NATION announced that their contract with their first artist, Jessi, has ended. The statement also mentioned the female idol’s success and called her a “source of motivation for every member” of the agency.

An excerpt from the statement read:

“Being with P NATION since the beginning until now as P NATION’s first artist, Jessi has secured her position as an artist who is loved by more fans through her warm passion and endless efforts. That process and her achievements became positive and enjoyable sources of motivation for every member of P NATION.”

The agency added that they will continue to cheer and support the NUNU NANA singer and her various future activities. While the news took some fans by surprise, many criticized the company for not giving the idol proper promotions. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

morgan 🌹 @cvrvldvnvvrs genuinely STUNNED that jessi has left p nation what on earth genuinely STUNNED that jessi has left p nation what on earth

Jes 🍀 Still Alive @Jes__Az11 Any foresee Jessi leaving P Nation? Maybe I wasn't paying close enough attention cause I sure as he!! didn't... Any foresee Jessi leaving P Nation? Maybe I wasn't paying close enough attention cause I sure as he!! didn't...

𝒂 𓆩♡𓆪 @dks_xxi jessi leaves p nation??? omg jessi leaves p nation??? omg

c @syjclub3 i dont want to see anyone talking sh!t on jessi's decision of leaving pnation. this is a woman who put her mental health first and thats so admirable to me. as shes mentioned before, the truth always comes out, give it time. i dont want to see anyone talking sh!t on jessi's decision of leaving pnation. this is a woman who put her mental health first and thats so admirable to me. as shes mentioned before, the truth always comes out, give it time.

FJ @hhjbluc Jessi left pnation and she’s recording something Jessi left pnation and she’s recording something

nat 🗣️ @LUVIEdoobidoo I don't think pnation is that good in promoting.. Jessi has her own variety shows bcos pds love her she brings in the viewers interest.. pnation has nothing to do with it.. her promos are her tiktoks.. she did it all in her own.. what pnation has is give artists freedom ig I don't think pnation is that good in promoting.. Jessi has her own variety shows bcos pds love her she brings in the viewers interest.. pnation has nothing to do with it.. her promos are her tiktoks.. she did it all in her own.. what pnation has is give artists freedom ig

sisi @sisi_simurg @ldwszn i am not following very well jessi, so i thought pnation was good company all this time but it wasn't @ldwszn i am not following very well jessi, so i thought pnation was good company all this time but it wasn't

Pingeu | STREAM LAST SEQUENCE @stardustkazuha Jessi leaving showterview and P Nation 🤔

What goes on Jessi leaving showterview and P Nation 🤔What goes on

RJ 𖧷 ⑰ 🪤🌤 SAW MMM PAVE THE GAY HWASA MONTH 🦁 @wheeinthecarat Kinda knew Jessi was gonna leave p nation, she only released singles in the time she was there. While other artists got albums lmao, maybe this is why she got kicked off of showterview?? Kinda knew Jessi was gonna leave p nation, she only released singles in the time she was there. While other artists got albums lmao, maybe this is why she got kicked off of showterview??

Jessi signed with P NATION in January 2019, becoming the first artist to sign with the agency. The idol released numerous hit singles during her time at P NATION. Single Who Dat B, second EP NUNU with viral track NUNU NANA, What Type of X, Cold Blooded, and Zoom - almost all her tracks became instant hits.

Aside from collaborations, the 33-year-old singer also starred in multiple variety shows such as Sixth Sense, Hangout with Yoo, and Showterview. She enjoyed explosive fame through Showterview (which will now reportedly be hosted by Sunmi) while her fiery singles leveled up her recognition further.

Hours after the announcement, the rapper took to Instagram to officially address the news. She clarified that she is not retiring. She is a taking a break for now, but she is "only getting started." The statement ended with "love you Pnation for life."

Fans speculate about the rapper's new agency

ced | @powerpuffjuyeon jessi left p nation ahdjsmsmsm guess she'll join antenna jessi left p nation ahdjsmsmsm guess she'll join antenna

Sal2(slow) @moodarada2 i mean .... when they talked about this on the broadcast there was a hint i guess sort of... but if it ends up happening & Jessi joins Antennaㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ i mean .... when they talked about this on the broadcast there was a hint i guess sort of... but if it ends up happening & Jessi joins Antennaㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/zG5piIzGOM

In an episode of Sixth Sense, as the hosts discussed contracts, the singer revealed that her contract was going to expire in two weeks. Lovelyz’ Mijoo then asked the NUNU NANA singer if she’ll join Antenna, Yoo Hee-yeol’s agency. Jessi then jokingly listed out all the benefits of Antenna and even asked a fortune-teller how she would fare at the new agency.

The clip has now resurfaced on the internet and fans are speculating that it might have been a hint for the idol moving to Antenna.

