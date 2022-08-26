What is Lil Baby's real name and how rich is he? Atlanta rapper's story to be explored in Prime Video documentary Untrapped

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby will give fans of American rapper Lil Baby a glimpse into his history and what catapulted him to become one of the most popular icons of Hip-Hop.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, will be available on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:01 AM ET.

The trailer for the documentary came out on July 13, 2022, a month after its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, 2022.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby takes a peak into racism as a form of systemic oppression in the US, how music changed Baby for good, and how Baby channelized his raps into messages of solidarity for the victims of racism, which coincided with the Black Lives Matter movement in America.

What is Lil Baby's real name, and how did he catapult to stardom? How much is he worth?

Lil Baby was born Dominique Jones to a single mother in Atlanta, Georgia. While most people might think that the rapper uses Lil Baby as a pen name, it was given to him by a fellow drug dealer.

While speaking to Rolling Stones, Baby stated that he started hanging out with drug dealers as young as 10 years old. Unlike other musicians whose rags-to-riches story began after their tryst with music, Baby was already earning "real money" by the time he was 16:

He said:

"I used to be going to sleep wherever, I used to leave my trash everywhere. Typical little baby shit. They start calling me Lil Baby."

Even in the trailer of the upcoming documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, fellow rapper, singer, and songwriter, Young Thug, attested to Baby's monetary fortune even before he turned 18.

According to the online site Celebrity Net Worth, Baby is worth $5 million as of 2022.

More information on Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

Poster of the documentary film (Image via IMDb)

The trailer of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby features Canadian singer, rapper, and actor Drake, who says:

"Lil Baby has already cemented himself as a super important part of this generation. He is putting distance between himself and other people. He just continued to evolve."

An unidentified woman refers to Baby as "the American dream."

But it wasn't all a cakewalk for Baby. Having earned fast cash through drug dealing, taking to rap was not an idea he entertained immediately.

It was not until Baby was arrested and sent to prison as a teenager and released as a 21-year-old, did he realize the path that his life was taking. A couple of days after his release from prison in 2016, Baby tried his hand at rapping for the first time earnestly. But his failure to develop a complete song made him give up, he told Rolling Stone.

In 2017, Baby decided to commit to rapping fully and finishing a song. This way, Baby's inaugural mixtape, Perfect Timing, came into being.

His debut album, My Turn, came three years later in 2020. My Turn ranked one on Billboard's The 20 Best Rap Albums of 2020 list, especially for the song The Bigger Picture, which came in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and follows the Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

The Bigger Picture's political and social relevance earned Baby two nominations at the Grammy Awards.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby covers the now world-famous rapper's journey. The 93-minute-long documentary film is produced by Baby along with Pierre "P" Thomas, Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, and Blase Biello.

It is directed by Gill, who has to his credit other documentary films on music like G Funk, an untold story of Warren G, Snoop Dogg, and Nate Dogg.

Viewers can catch Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

