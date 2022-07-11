WATCH: Lil Baby's bodyguard violently shoves fan off stage

Lil Baby was recently performing at the Openair Frauenfeld festival in Switzerland when a fan managed to get on stage. The incident, which was captured caught on video, shows the rapper performing with his back to the crowd as the fan approaches him with outstretched arms.

However, as soon as the fan got close, a security guard came to the rapper's rescue and pushed the fan off. The force with which the guard pushed him sent the fan flying off the stage and he fell towards the barricade.

It is worth noting that this wasn't the first time a Lil Baby fan was dealt with in a violent manner. During his tour of Charlotte in September 2021, another fan got on stage and the rapper seemed unfazed as his guards violently grabbed the fan and dragged him backstage.

Lil Baby checked on his fan after security pushed him off stage

A Twitter user @lowlifejoe noted that Lil Baby went to check on his fan who was pushed off the stage by the former's security guards. Meanwhile, other fans called out the way the fan was dealt with on the stage.

👨🏾‍💻💫 @lowlifejoe_ Lil Baby went to go check on the fan his security speared off stage Lil Baby went to go check on the fan his security speared off stage https://t.co/GjJRFuNG8A

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Lil Baby fan goes AIRBORNE ! Lil Baby fan goes AIRBORNE ! https://t.co/uVYwxewOwm

On the other hand, some fans also praised the rapper's security and one of them said that he "got real security."

A little more on Lil Baby

The 27-year-old rapper released a set of hit singles this year which included Frozen, Right On and In A Minute. He has also won a Grammy for the Best Melodic Rap Performance for his verse on Hurricane with Kanye West and The Weeknd.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, has joined the group of artists who have achieved 100 songs that charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The artists include Drake, Glee, Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Future, Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley, Chris Brown, Jay-Z and Justin Bieber.

Several incidents of fans getting on stage during performances reported

There have been reports of repeated incidents of unruly and overzealous fans stepping on stage at the Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland. During the same festival, American singer and songwriter Roddy Ricch was performing his set when one of his fans climbed on stage mid-performance. The fan was tackled by several security members.

Roddy Ricch also kicked the fan several times before carrying on with his performance. Ricch seems to drop the mic while charging towards the fan. The artist was performing his hit number The Box when the incident took place.

Usually over-enthusiastic fans are tackled and pushed off the stage when artists are performing. American rapper Playboi Carti had a different reaction when two of his fans climbed up on the stage while he performed. Not only did he save the fan who was being tackled by security guards, he also hugged the fan who managed to get on stage. Carti's reaction was what impressed his fans everywhere.

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie While the rooms, neighborhoods, and playgrounds pretend a whole fight happened While the rooms, neighborhoods, and playgrounds pretend a whole fight happened https://t.co/BdttatYJfH

In a separate incident, Cardi-B was performing at a festival when a fan got hold of her hair. A video of what appears to be a scuffle saw the singer swing her arms and trying to rid herself of the fan before concluding her set.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far