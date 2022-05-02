Playboi Carti set abruptly ends after fans rush stage and break barricade

Playboi Carti's set was disrupted by a stampede while performing at the Smokers Club Festival in San Bernardino at the Glen Helen Amphitheater. During the Whole Lotta Red singer's performance, which started at 7.00 pm, festival-goers apparently tried to rush onto the stage, breaking barriers of the VIP section. Soon after the crowd surge, the security team arrived at the scene, blocking off the area while fans fled in a hurry.

Due to the chaos that ensued, Playboi Carti was forced to stop his set after just two songs.

Aye Sincere 💖 @Aye_Sincere Playboi Carti fans trying to rush the stage at Smoker’s Club Fest Playboi Carti fans trying to rush the stage at Smoker’s Club Fest https://t.co/QoUtis4MMh

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a security staff member taking over the PA system and asking fans, who tried to keep pressing forward, to move back. No injuries or arrests were reported during the concert.

Other prominent acts who performed at the event include A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, and Wale.

Fans react as Playboi Carti's performance is cut short

The American rapper's set lasted for just two songs because of the disruption. Some fans were disappointed and posted about his short-lived set, while others posted videos of mosh-pits formed on the festival grounds during Playboi Carti's performance, even if it was for a short duration.

ash @burpgrl666 The Smokers Club Festival shut down the main stage killing Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky & Kid Cudi sets because of a “safety issue”. Everyone was rioting, obviously. What a joke. The Smokers Club Festival shut down the main stage killing Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky & Kid Cudi sets because of a “safety issue”. Everyone was rioting, obviously. What a joke. https://t.co/NIvgCYUnSV

Ninja @ungabungamonke the set was for the whole 2 minutes it lasted. #playboicarti @playboicarti Carti fans @ smokers club festthe set wasfor the whole 2 minutes it lasted. #SmokersClubFest Carti fans @ smokers club fest 😭😭😂 the set was 🔥 for the whole 2 minutes it lasted. #SmokersClubFest #playboicarti @playboicarti https://t.co/eTS0OJqnS9

Gwagon @Gwenisiscoupe #SmokersClubFest #standingfest #carti #playboicarti We pay for tickets, let us enjoy PLEASE! Just give us a boring empty warehouse and a stage or sum shit, and CARTI #SmokersClubFest #standingfest #carti #playboicarti We pay for tickets, let us enjoy PLEASE! Just give us a boring empty warehouse and a stage or sum shit, and CARTI 😫😫😫😫😫😫 https://t.co/kPhoUFgLPc

Gwagon @Gwenisiscoupe #SmokersClubFest #carti #playboicarti Basically the entirety of Cartis set tn. Legendary couples mins. Fest was a scam, can’t wait to see you again :/ #SmokersClubFest #carti #playboicarti Basically the entirety of Cartis set tn. Legendary couples mins. Fest was a scam, can’t wait to see you again :/ https://t.co/t4QwD6ItTT

JEFE @ayo_danny_boy #playboicarti set was put on hold fans are getting too lit #playboicarti set was put on hold fans are getting too lit 😂

The organizers of the Smokers Fest said in a statement:

"Performances at the main stage were temporarily paused to allow the local fire department to examine a portion of the railing. After the fire department's review and approval, performances resumed as planned."

Caution comes after Astroworld tragedy

Ten people died at the Astroworld Festival last year due to a crowd surge (Image via AP)

This is not the first time fans have tried to rush to a stage during a concert. The caution comes a year after the Astroworld tragedy claimed the lives of nine people on November 7, 2021.

American rapper and singer Travis Scott was performing when a crowd surged towards his stage. His performance continued for 40 minutes after the incident. The singer later noted that he was unaware of what was happening in the crowd until his set got finished.

In a statement, Scott had said:

"It wasn't really until minutes before the press conference until I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference.".

A few months after the incident, Travis Scott has been signed up as a headliner for this year's Primavera Festival.

