Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Chicago-based hip-hop music festival Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash will be hosted in 2022 from June 17 to 19. The event will occur at Douglas Park in Sacramento Drive, Chicago, Illinois. The three-day festival will feature over 60 artists, three stages, and host art installations.

The tickets for the Lyrical Lemonade will go on sale at 10:00 am PST on Friday, April 7 PST from the festival’s official website.

Summer Smash Festival director Berto Solorio said in a press release:

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Summer Smash as we unveil our biggest music lineup to date. It’s been incredible to witness our fest grow into one of the largest annual music events in the country in only four short years.”’

Solorio added,

“Our team is always striving to improve and elevate the festival experience, so we can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store this summer including bigger music acts performing on bigger stages, plus more food trucks, improved amenities, and more art installations than ever before. We’ve leveled up the entire experience.”

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2022 lineup

The music festival is being headlined by Young Thug, Gunna, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone.

Other popular performers include Chicago natives Polo G and G Herbo and 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd, Yeat, Lil Tecca, Rico Nasty, Ski Mask the Slump God, Snot, and Oliver Tree.

On Friday, June 17, the festival will be headlined by Thugger and Gunna. Post Malone on Saturday and Carti on Sunday night.

More about Lyrical Lemonade

Lyrical Lemonade was started as an internet blog in 2013 by music video director Cole Bennett while he was still in high school in Plano, Illinois. Bennett dropped out of college to focus on his videography career and hip-hop music.

He started by directing music videos for Chicago rappers which he uploaded to the Lyrical Lemonade channel. The YouTube channel has expanded into other hip-hop subgenres like the Soundcloud rap sub-genre.

Complex quoted Bennet as saying:

“I am in a position where I can help possibly make Chicago that next city, the next L.A., in terms of resources and hubs and really just make people more aware of the music culture here. For some people, it’s beneficial to move out of Chicago once you’re in a position to do so, but I think that there is also something to say about trying to give back to the city.”

This year’s fest serves as the fourth edition of Cole Bennet’s three-day hip-hop showcase.

