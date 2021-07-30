Fans react as Sommer Ray and Cole Bennett spark dating rumors with a kiss on Instagram 

Model and fitness influencer Sommer Ray hints at being in a relationship after being unlucky in love. The 24-year-old had previously dated American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and had an on-and-off relationship with TikToker Tayler Holder. She believed that both of the relationships ended with the men cheating on her.

Love seems to have found its way back to Sommer Ray. The fitness influencer is rumored to be dating videographer Cole Bennett. The two shared pictures of themselves being cozy together and enjoying a date at what seems to be a theme park.

Sommer Ray posted a picture of Bennett on her Instagram stories while the 25-year-old videographer posted a picture of themselves at a photobooth. One of three photos captured the two kissing.

Bennett also took to Twitter on July 29th hinting at the relationship, saying:

“genuinely happy for the first time in a long time”

After fans put together the hints, they were quick to assume that the two were dating.

One fan tweeted: “Numerous times (at least 5) in my life I’ve been told I look like Cole Bennett. If he’s dating Sommer Ray now, tell me god what am I doing wrong.”

Another fan reaction included: “The fact that @_ColeBennett_ pulled Sommer Ray just shows how goated dude really is.”

Sommer Ray is dating Cole Bennett? pic.twitter.com/gMKQ4HWXkw — J.P. (@TheJP_Podcast) July 30, 2021

Cole Bennett and Sommer Ray….please say sike — sabrina 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@xSabrinaOrtizx) July 30, 2021

Sommer Ray with Cole Bennett it should’ve been me pic.twitter.com/6TzTgCMA7u — jordan (@jordanomegaa) July 29, 2021

cole bennett is dating sommer ray... man's a walking w — palhinha (@afonso_palhinha) July 29, 2021

cole bennett rlly with sommer ray what a goat — ewan (@IiIcapaIot) July 29, 2021

Yo wtf Cole Bennett Taking A massive W with sommer ray how tf u pull that shit off? @_ColeBennett_ — Jacob🦋 (@G999Jacob) July 29, 2021

Cole Bennett bennett out here fuckin on Sommer Ray 😭 what a goatttt — 𖤐 (@chicagobluekid) July 29, 2021

Cole Bennett laying the pipe to Sommer Ray as if he couldn’t be any more of a winner — Nick (@nickjabad) July 29, 2021

Cole Bennett dating Sommer Ray 😲 — sykoaqz (@cvrlosR) July 30, 2021

More about Sommer Ray’s new beau

The 25-year-old is a videographer, business executive and music video director. The Illinois native started Lyrical Lemonade, a multimedia company. The company initially started as a blog but went on to direct high-scale music videos for famous musicians including Lil Pump, Jack Harlow, Smokepurpp and others. Cole Bennett has also worked with rappers like Eminem, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa amongst others.

He also hosts Summer Smash, a music festival held every year, which is presented by production label SPKRBX.

Neither of the two internet stars have officially announced their relationship on any social media platform yet.

