Sommer Ray friend zones Logan Paul live on Impaulsive, after exposing him for sliding into her DMs 

What began as a casual interview on the "Impaulsive" podcast with Instagram celebrity and fitness model Sommer Ray eventually led to Logan Paul being exposed and embarrassed for something he did in 2017.

Certified 🍑 queen, @SommerRay,joins the boys to discuss her infamous breakup with MGK, the highly anticipated Sommet Ray OnlyFans, encounters with her creepy stalker, Logan’s shameless DM slide back in 2017,bouncing her booty for TikTok, conquering the hot chip challenge & more! pic.twitter.com/81hs1cY1pA — Impaulsive (@impaulsiveshows) March 23, 2021

During the interview, Ray mentioned that she was one of the first guests to appear on the podcast. She said,

"You guys remember, I was like one of the first guests, like third guest ever on this podcast? And I never mentioned it, but you know how me and Logan met? He used to slide into the DMs."

Logan Paul was shocked after hearing what Sommer had to say (Image via YouTube/IMPAULSIVE Clips)

Following her statement, Paul was left shocked and visibly embarrassed. He finally said,

"Hold one, no, I don't think I did,"

Paul requested a staff member to bring his phone so that he could verify Ray's statement.

Ray also asked for her phone and began reading out old messages in which Paul asked her out on a date. She never replied to him.

Logan Paul remembering that Sommer didn't text him back (Image via YouTube/IMPAULSIVE Clips)

Advertisement

Ray went on to say that,

"The thing is, Logan and I are homies for life."

To which Paul replied,

"You've just witnessed a friendzone live here on Impaulsive. Absolutely incredible."

During the friendly banter, Ray revealed that she would never date someone she considers a friend because it ruins the relationship.

Despite Paul being left embarrassed and friendzoned, this isn't the first time he has been left red-faced on his own podcast.

Getting rejected in DMs was not the only embarrassing thing that happened to Logan Paul in 2017

In an earlier episode of the podcast, while in conversation with Chantel Jeffries, Paul revealed that he didn't invest in Bitcoin despite the advice of Jeffries.

new IMPAULSIVE podcast@ChantelJeffries lost me $2,500,000 😲

watch or lose your dogecoin https://t.co/H3fthHBMGV pic.twitter.com/p4M6POS36a — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 18, 2021

While talking about Bitcoin and Tesla, Paul recalled how Jeffries advised him to invest in Bitcoin, but he went against her financial intuition and lost out on a lot of money. He paraphrased the messages by Jeffries and said,

Advertisement

"Chantel asked if I remembered, when she convinced me to invest $500,000 into Bitcoin back in 2017? Yeah I do remember that and you know what's worse? I didn't do it, I didn't invest."

Logan Paul regretting not investing in Bitcoin back in 2017 (Image via YouTube/IMPAULSIVE Clips)

Nonetheless, Paul has taken things in his stride despite losing out on being an early Bitcoin investor and being friend-zoned by Ray. He is currently focused on the upcoming boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather.