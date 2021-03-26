Sommer Ray friend zones Logan Paul live on Impaulsive, after exposing him for sliding into her DMs 

What began as a casual interview on the "Impaulsive" podcast with Instagram celebrity and fitness model Sommer Ray eventually led to Logan Paul being exposed and embarrassed for something he did in 2017.
During the interview, Ray mentioned that she was one of the first guests to appear on the podcast. She said,
"You guys remember, I was like one of the first guests, like third guest ever on this podcast? And I never mentioned it, but you know how me and Logan met? He used to slide into the DMs."
Following her statement, Paul was left shocked and visibly embarrassed. He finally said,
"Hold one, no, I don't think I did,"
Paul requested a staff member to bring his phone so that he could verify Ray's statement.
Ray also asked for her phone and began reading out old messages in which Paul asked her out on a date. She never replied to him.
Ray went on to say that,
"The thing is, Logan and I are homies for life."
To which Paul replied,
"You've just witnessed a friendzone live here on Impaulsive. Absolutely incredible."
During the friendly banter, Ray revealed that she would never date someone she considers a friend because it ruins the relationship.
Despite Paul being left embarrassed and friendzoned, this isn't the first time he has been left red-faced on his own podcast.
Getting rejected in DMs was not the only embarrassing thing that happened to Logan Paul in 2017
In an earlier episode of the podcast, while in conversation with Chantel Jeffries, Paul revealed that he didn't invest in Bitcoin despite the advice of Jeffries.
While talking about Bitcoin and Tesla, Paul recalled how Jeffries advised him to invest in Bitcoin, but he went against her financial intuition and lost out on a lot of money. He paraphrased the messages by Jeffries and said,
"Chantel asked if I remembered, when she convinced me to invest $500,000 into Bitcoin back in 2017? Yeah I do remember that and you know what's worse? I didn't do it, I didn't invest."
Nonetheless, Paul has taken things in his stride despite losing out on being an early Bitcoin investor and being friend-zoned by Ray. He is currently focused on the upcoming boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather.