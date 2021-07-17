Adin Ross reveals he plans on marrying his girlfriend, Pamibaby 

Twitch streamer Adin Ross was the latest guest on the Impaulsive podcast. The episode was titled, Adin Ross is dating his sister. The relationship is not what one might think. For starters, the 20-year-old is not dating his sister, but it was a running joke as the two looked similar. During the podcast, Adin Ross revealed that he plans to marry his girlfriend Pamibaby one day.

During the episode, co-host of Impaulsive, Logan Paul, revealed that he was invested in their relationship. He said that Ross and his girlfriend pop up on his Instagram explore page more than Ross’ streams.

Adin Ross’ dating life

Adin Ross was previously linked to social media influencer and streamer Corinna Kopf. The two were popular for their “hot tub kiss.” Kopf had also kissed the streamer during a Twitch stream which went viral. Since then, fans have speculated that the two were dating, but Ross cleared up the confusion about their relationship.

Image via YouTube

He said:

“I never dated her (Kopf). Never dated.”

When asked if he found Corinna Kopf cute, he said:

“I have a girl; I don’t look at other girls.”

The Florida-born streamer made his relationship with Pamibaby public in April 2021 on Instagram. He captioned the intimate photo: "Sprung. @pamibaby."

Pamibaby was born and raised in Dubai. She then moved to Houston. The 21 year old has amassed over 7.1 million followers on TikTok since posting lip sync videos and makeup tutorials on the platform. Her real name is unknown to many. She occasionally appears on Adin Ross’ Twitch stream. The social media personality has over 2 million followers on Instagram and does not seem to actively post on the platform.

Adin Ross also posted a video on his YouTube channel with his friend Sommer Ray where the two were in a bathtub together speaking about his relationship with Pamibaby. The 24 year old model said, “He’s so loyal to her.” She also said that Adin is a good boyfriend.

Pamibaby appeared on Adin Ross’ latest video on his YouTube channel titled: Adin & Pami BEST Stream Moments!

Edited by Gautham Balaji