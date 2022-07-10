WATCH: Roddy Ricch kicks fan who ran on stage mid-performance

American singer and songwriter Roddy Ricch was recently performing at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Switzerland when one of his fans climbed on stage mid-performance. Several security members tackled the fan who managed to climb up the stage. However, despite the fact that the overenthusiastic fan was being managed by the security guards, Roddy Ricch took matters into his own hands. He kicked the fan several times before carrying on with his performance.

It is not clear if Ricch accidently dropped the mic while running towards the fan or he dropped it with intent, but the artist picked it up and charged towards the fan. Ricch was performing his hit number The Box when the incident took place.

Fans react to Roddy Ricch kicking his fan who ran up on stage

Some fans have noted that it was unnecessary for Ricch to kick the fan and that it was a bad look for the satr. Others pointed out how 2022 has not been a good year for Ricch, highlighting his earlier arrest. Some fans also drew comparisons between Ricch and Playboi Carti, who hugged a fan who managed to get on stage during the festival.

hy @TheMindOfHY Roddy Ricch kicks a fan during his performance in Switzerland. Roddy Ricch kicks a fan during his performance in Switzerland. https://t.co/MTjvGlO005

plexine @Faygoplexine hy @TheMindOfHY Roddy Ricch kicks a fan during his performance in Switzerland. Roddy Ricch kicks a fan during his performance in Switzerland. https://t.co/MTjvGlO005 Deserved to get cancelled imagine kicking and beating up ur own fans @RoddyRicch better apologize to bro twitter.com/TheMindOfHY/st… Deserved to get cancelled imagine kicking and beating up ur own fans @RoddyRicch better apologize to bro twitter.com/TheMindOfHY/st…

Llano King @llanoking @TheMindOfHY Slowly ruining his career more and more this shit goofy @TheMindOfHY Slowly ruining his career more and more this shit goofy

🧟‍♀️ @notantiii @TheMindOfHY Take notes from carti and treat your fans like people @TheMindOfHY Take notes from carti and treat your fans like people 😋

We Major @AlwaysOJig @TheMindOfHY for what, I mean the fan is wrong but man has security there handling it already. @TheMindOfHY for what, I mean the fan is wrong but man has security there handling it already.

While netizens admitted that the fan had been in the wrong for his actions, they maintained that the performer did not need to resort to violence when the matter was clearly being taken care of.

Roddy Ricch was arrested earlier this year

Last month, Roddy Ricch was arrested when he was on his way to the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

The 23-year-old singer reportedly carried a firearm in the vehicle he was riding. The New York Police Department (NYPD) found a loaded firearm in the singer’s vehicle along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine. Ricch was slapped with multiple gun charges, alongside two other men from New York.

Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and unlawful possession of the device. The men accompanying Ricch in his vehicle were identified as Michael Figueroa, 46, from Brooklyn, and Carlos Collins, 57, from New York. They were also charged similarly.

A security company had notified the officers at the venue that a firearm was spotted in a vehicle entering the premises. Officials found a Canik 9mm handgun with 9 bullets loaded into its high-capacity magazine under the passenger seat. Charges against the singer were dropped less than a day after his arrest.

