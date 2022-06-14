Why was Roddy Ricch arrested? Charges explained as rapper released from custody after being nabbed before Governors Ball performance

American rapper and singer Roddy Ricch was arrested on Saturday on his way to the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. The 23-year-old singer was reportedly carrying a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The New York Police Department (NYPD) found a loaded firearm from Ricch’s vehicle along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine. The Box singer was slapped with multiple gun charges, along with two other men from New York.

Ricch was nabbed before his performance at the Governor's ball. (Image via Astrida Valigorsky / Getty)

Roddy Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore along with two other men, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device. The men accompanying Ricch on the tour bus were identified as Michael Figueroa, 46 from Brooklyn, and Carlos Collins, 57 from New York.

Officers at the venue were notified that a security company at the arena had spotted a firearm in a vehicle that was entering a secure location at the venue at Citi Field, New York. As per the reports, officials found a Canik 9mm handgun with 9 bullets loaded into its high-capacity magazine under the passenger seat.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ricch was arrested along with the other two men at 6.40 pm on Saturday. By 7.00 pm, the festival’s official Twitter account wrote:

The Governors Ball @GovBallNYC Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today. Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today.

Headliners who performed at the Governor’s Ball included Halsey, Flume, Tove Lo, Joji, among others. Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, and Skepta also performed throughout the weekend.

Charges against Roddy Ricch have been dropped

Richh’s arrest came at a time when incidents of gun violence are at an all-time high in the United States. Charges against the singer have now officially been dropped less than a day after the his arrest, New York Daily News reported. Figueroa was arraigned on Sunday.

More about Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch is a 23-year old American singer and rapper who rose to fame when he released his first single in 2018 titled Die Young. The singer also achieved critical acclaim for his Feed Tha Streets series of mixtapes. He won a Grammy in 2019 for the single Racks in the Middle in the Best Rap Performance category when he was featured alongside Hit-Boy on Nipsey Hussle's song. The same year, he also appeared on Mustard's Grammy-nominated single Ballin.

The singer released his debut studio album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which was released on December 6, 2019 through Atlantic Records and Bird Vision Entertainment. The album featured the Hot 100 number-one single The Box, which earned him a diamond certification from the RIAA, and the top ten single High Fashion, which features Mustard. Ricch released his second studio album, Live Life Fast, on December 17, 2021.

