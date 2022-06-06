Who was Trouble DTE? Atlanta rapper reportedly shot dead at 35

Rapper Trouble DTE was reportedly killed on Saturday night while sitting in his car. Further details related to the murder are yet to be revealed, and no arrests have been made so far.

Social media users were in shock when the news was announced by Trouble’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky in an Instagram post that read,

“Never would have imagined getting the call this morning. Lost for words. Sorry this happen to you Skoob…Praying for your kids and family.”

Tamiya ✨👩🏾‍🍳 @PrettyCute_Mook Wowww! Literally lost for words. I can’t believe @TroubleDTE is really gone dawg 🥺 one of my faves. I remember meeting him at a spot in Edgewood. Wowww! Literally lost for words. I can’t believe @TroubleDTE is really gone dawg 🥺 one of my faves. I remember meeting him at a spot in Edgewood.

El Jefe @RedCupRashad RIP to @TroubleDTE I hate to hear this sad news smh RIP to @TroubleDTE I hate to hear this sad news smh

Trouble @TroubleDTE

Bow Wow also paid tribute to Trouble via his Instagram Story. Trouble posted his last tweet after midnight on June 4 and wrote, “It’s toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME… Yall move smoove outchea.”

Trouble was 35 years old at the time of death. An official statement is currently awaited from his family members, and detailed information about his funeral is yet to be disclosed.

Everything known about Trouble DTE

Trouble DTE was started rapping at the age of 14 (Image via qcm_p/Twitter)

Born Mariel Semonte Orr on November 4, 1987, he was an Atlanta-based rapper. He entered the world of rap when he was only 14.

Trouble’s first mixtape, December 17th, was released in April 2011. The mixtape was included in Complex magazine’s The 25 Best Mixtapes of 2011. It included the song Bussin, featuring rappers Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and Trae Tha Truth.

Mariel was included by Complex in their list of 15 New Rappers To Watch Out For in August 2011. He was also included in XXL Magazine’s list of 15 Atlanta Rappers You Should Know in 2013.

He was featured on the track Chopper from Lupe Fiasco’s album Tetsuo & Youth in 2015. Others, who also appeared in the song, were Glasses Malone, Trae Tha Truth, Billy Blue, Buk, and Fam-Lay. The album received positive reviews from the audience and acquired the 14th spot on the US Billboard 200.

Trouble DTE then appeared on YFN Lucci’s single Key to the Streets in 2016. It was the third single from Lucci’s mixtape Wish Me Well 2 and saw itself as number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was named one of the 50 best hip-hop songs of 2016 by XXL magazine and was placed at 56 on The 60 Best Songs of 2016 list by Vibe Magazine.

He and Veli Sosa shot a music video in North Carolina in 2016. The video was titled Straight Out, and it was from his 2016 mixtape Skoobzilla, featuring ResseDaGreat. The videos were filmed by director LookImHD, and Big Bank Black made a cameo appearance.

Trouble then moved on to involve himself in a deal with Mike Will Made-It’s record label Ear Drummer Records and Interscope Records in 2017.

Details related to his parents, educational background, and personal life are yet to be disclosed.

