Where to buy Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Basketball Collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Drake and Nike's sub-brand NOCTA is ready to release its basketball collection. The Hotline Bling singer's affinity for basketball is no longer a secret for his fans. And his most recent basketball-themed collection, which will be released in cooperation with the American shoe business, has only served to highlight this. This assortment will offer clothing items and gear for the players.

The complete Drake's NOCTA x Nike collaborative basketball range will be available for purchase from July 27, 2022, onwards. The official shopping websites of the partnering labels, NOCTA and Nike, will sell this collection. Interested buyers can cop these items ranging from $12 to $120.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike basketball-focused lineup expands on hoops culture

The duo will release a basketball-focused collection (Image via NOCTA)

In previous months this year, NOCTA and Nike introduced various colorways in their widely admired Hot Step Air Terra silhouette. Colorways, namely "University Gold" and "Purple," debuted earlier in 2022.

The Canadian rapper, who rarely misses out on the Toronto Raptors home games, indeed holds a special corner for basketball in his life. His Instagram stories frequently feature him hooping with his closest family and friends in his opulent gym.

It was just a matter of time before the rapper entered the basketball market with his Nike subsidiary NOCTA. And for their newest collection, they have too much to offer.

On Wednesday, July 20, the official Instagram handle of NOCTA shared the release date of the upcoming collection. The caption read:

“NOCTA expands the culture of basketball for a new generation. A collection inspired by today's athletes.”

Although sneakers aren't part of this collection, Drake has you covered for all other needs. The rapper and the Swoosh have prepared a black pullover workout hoodie, several DRI-Fit base layer tops, and a tank top for the upper wear, while the bottoms section includes shorts, single-leg tights, and sweatpants.

There are various accessories that are suitable for the hardwood, including a genuine all-black basketball, armbands, socks, a cap, and arm sleeves.

All these items are crafted with black, white, and heat map-inspired color patterns, complete with the branding prints of NOCTA and the Swoosh label.

Items offered under the latest basketball collection

Take a closer look at the items provided under this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

The long-sleeve base layer top is priced at $40. A pair of collaborative socks are offered in two colorways: black and white. Each pair of which will cost you $18. A short-sleeve top with large-sized NOCTA branding on the chest will cost you $45. Single-leg printed tights are marked at $75. Easy-fitting Fleece pants are priced at $110 Shorts are marked at $90. Men's jersey is $110. Men's hooded sweatshirts can be availed for $120 apiece. Pro-Elite sleeves $25 for each pair. Dri-Fit reversible head-tie 2.0 price ranges from $24 to $22 each. Short-sleeve base layer top is marked at $55. NOCTA Legacy91 baseball cap is priced at $40.

Save the date for the impending NOCTA x Nike Basketball Collection, slated to hit the stores on July 27, 2022. Fetch your favs from the e-commerce stores of both labels, with prices varying from $12 to $120. You can sign up to the Swoosh label's website for quick updates on these releases.

