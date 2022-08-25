What time will Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is a documentary film based on the life of an American rapper who goes by the stage name Lil Baby. Directed by Karam Gill, it is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:01 AM.

Amazon Prime Video's synopsis of the original film reads:

"An intimate look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice. Told through previously unseen footage and set to a soundtrack of his biggest hits."

The 93-minute-long documentary film is produced by Baby along with Pierre "P" Thomas, Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, and Blase Biello.

Release date, plot details, and more information about Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 26 at 12:01 AM. It documents the background and rise of Baby, who has become one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop.

The trailer for the documentary came out on July 13, 2022, a month after the film's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, 2022.

It featured Canadian singer, rapper, and actor Drake, who said, "Lil Baby has already cemented himself as a super important part of this generation. He is putting distance between himself and other people. He just continued to evolve."

Drake added:

"This guy's the truth."

The trailer of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby goes on to document the words of fellow rapper, singer, and songwriter Young Thug, who, the trailer suggests, has known Lil Baby for a long time.

After Baby's voiceover said he never wanted to become a rapper, Young Thug revealed that the former earned a lot on the streets as a drug dealer and peddler. It was not until Baby was arrested and sent to prison as a teenager and released as a 21-year-old, did he realize the path that his life was taking.

"After I got locked up again, my perspective changed. America has a system in place designed for us to fail. It's a trap. I could not go back to prison," Baby's voiceover said in the trailer before swerving to capture the rise of rapper Lil Baby.

Baby added, "I became an artist. With something to say and people to stand for."

An unidentified woman in the trailer went on to call Baby "the American dream."

Lil Baby in the documentary 'Untrapped: The Story on Lil Baby' (Image via IMDb)

Baby made his debut in music with the 2017 mixtape Perfect Timing. His debut album, My Turn, came three years later in 2020. My Turn ranked one on Billboard's The 20 Best Rap Albums of 2020 list, especially for the song The Bigger Picture, which came in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and follows the Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

The Bigger Picture's political and social relevance earned Baby two nominations at the Grammy Awards.

Apart from his professional journey, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby also portrays his personal life with his two sons.

Viewers can catch Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby on Amazon Prime Video on August 26, 2022.

