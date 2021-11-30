Who is Saweetie's new boyfriend? Alleged pictures with Lil Baby spark Quavo x Jayda Cheaves meme fest online

Saweetie recently took the internet by storm after posting pictures with a mystery man. Social media users later claimed the man in the photo was rapper Lil Baby.
The pair sparked romance rumors for the first time after they were spotted shopping together in New York City last week. The rumors further intensified after the Icy Girl rapper shared a series of photos on Instagram this weekend.
In a now-deleted mirror selfie, the 28-year-old was seen sitting on the lap of an unidentified person. This led to fans believing the rapper had started dating a new man. Internet sleuths later alleged that the man in the picture wore the same outfit as the one Lil Baby donned in his Facebook post from November 18.
The speculation about Lil Baby being Saweetie’s new boyfriend went viral online, and several fans responded to the rumors with a barrage of memes featuring the latter’s ex Quavo as well as Lil Baby’s former girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves.
Internet reacts to Lil Baby and Saweetie dating rumors with hilarious memes
The latest romance rumors surrounding Lil Baby and Saweetie come months after the latter parted ways with Quavo after nearly two years of relationship. The duo started dating in 2018 but announced their split in March 2021.
Meanwhile, Lil Baby was previously in a relationship with Jayda Cheaves. The pair often made news for their on-and-off relationship since 2016. They also welcomed a son together in 2019 but officially called it quits in February 2021.
Quavo and Lil Baby are also signed under the same label called Quality Control. Following the speculation about Lil Baby and Saweetie’s alleged relationship, the former reportedly posted a cryptic story on Instagram that read, “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out #QCTheLabel.”
Although the Workin Me singer did not mention any names, fans were quick to conclude that he referred to the ongoing rumors surrounding Saweetie as well as Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend Jayda. Netizens also claimed that Jayda allegedly liked and unliked an Instagram post with Quavo’s remarks.
Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to the rumors using hilarious memes featuring Quavo and Jayda:
Amid the ongoing speculation, Lil Baby allegedly posted a subliminal message on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, he claimed to be single and asked people to refrain from using him for clout:
“B****es really be weird. If you want clout use BABY. Baby not dating no one. I’m single!”
However, Saweetie has continued to maintain her silence over the situation. As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the rapper will address the rumors in the days to come and confirm the identity of her new mystery boyfriend.