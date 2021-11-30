Who is Saweetie's new boyfriend? Alleged pictures with Lil Baby spark Quavo x Jayda Cheaves meme fest online

Saweetie recently took the internet by storm after posting pictures with a mystery man. Social media users later claimed the man in the photo was rapper Lil Baby.

The pair sparked romance rumors for the first time after they were spotted shopping together in New York City last week. The rumors further intensified after the Icy Girl rapper shared a series of photos on Instagram this weekend.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Saweetie and Lil Baby living their best life Saweetie and Lil Baby living their best life https://t.co/kIaAfg8Nkh

In a now-deleted mirror selfie, the 28-year-old was seen sitting on the lap of an unidentified person. This led to fans believing the rapper had started dating a new man. Internet sleuths later alleged that the man in the picture wore the same outfit as the one Lil Baby donned in his Facebook post from November 18.

The speculation about Lil Baby being Saweetie’s new boyfriend went viral online, and several fans responded to the rumors with a barrage of memes featuring the latter’s ex Quavo as well as Lil Baby’s former girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves.

Internet reacts to Lil Baby and Saweetie dating rumors with hilarious memes

Social media users responded to Saweetie and Lil Baby dating rumors with a barrage of memes (Image via Lil Baby/Instagram and Saweetie/Instagram)

The latest romance rumors surrounding Lil Baby and Saweetie come months after the latter parted ways with Quavo after nearly two years of relationship. The duo started dating in 2018 but announced their split in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby was previously in a relationship with Jayda Cheaves. The pair often made news for their on-and-off relationship since 2016. They also welcomed a son together in 2019 but officially called it quits in February 2021.

Quavo and Lil Baby are also signed under the same label called Quality Control. Following the speculation about Lil Baby and Saweetie’s alleged relationship, the former reportedly posted a cryptic story on Instagram that read, “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out #QCTheLabel.”

Although the Workin Me singer did not mention any names, fans were quick to conclude that he referred to the ongoing rumors surrounding Saweetie as well as Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend Jayda. Netizens also claimed that Jayda allegedly liked and unliked an Instagram post with Quavo’s remarks.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to the rumors using hilarious memes featuring Quavo and Jayda:

keithsmall4 (18-2) @youkapalot Quavo and Lil Baby swapping Saweetie and Jayda out rn 😭😭 : Quavo and Lil Baby swapping Saweetie and Jayda out rn 😭😭 : https://t.co/emRkd2B159

♡𝙇𝘼𝙄𝙇𝘼♡ @goldencardi_ Lil baby and saweetie??? Quavo talkin about a swap?? Jayda liking??? Lmaooo so much tea going on 😭😭 Lil baby and saweetie??? Quavo talkin about a swap?? Jayda liking??? Lmaooo so much tea going on 😭😭 https://t.co/SFqc5sWU1X

🥀TheRealKaliyah @TheRealKaliyah #Saweetie #Jayda Quavo on the way to Jayda house after seeing Saweetie posted up with baby #LilBaby Quavo on the way to Jayda house after seeing Saweetie posted up with baby #LilBaby #Saweetie #Jayda https://t.co/qdgiVGMqmX

✞ @MRDIORWRLD Wait so Lil baby messing wit Saweetie & Quavo trying to mess with Jayda? THE QUALITY IS NOT UNDER CONTROL 🤣 Wait so Lil baby messing wit Saweetie & Quavo trying to mess with Jayda? THE QUALITY IS NOT UNDER CONTROL 🤣 https://t.co/NPLK4crnIc

A Blessing @BLM_004 Quavo calling Jayda after seeing Lil Baby and Saweetie: Quavo calling Jayda after seeing Lil Baby and Saweetie: https://t.co/0njin4uadY

material gworl @diorsau saweetie left quavo for cheating & ran to lil baby like he ain’t cheat on jayda their whole relationship saweetie left quavo for cheating & ran to lil baby like he ain’t cheat on jayda their whole relationship https://t.co/ssPKt1yv0F

does it look like igaf? bc i dont @teecifer soo saweetie left quavo for cheating on her just to get with baby …. who openly cheated on jayda???? you could’ve went back to quavo sis soo saweetie left quavo for cheating on her just to get with baby …. who openly cheated on jayda???? you could’ve went back to quavo sis https://t.co/IFOJRAuqSZ

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Quavo on the way to ask out Jayda after finding out that Lil Baby and Saweetie are hooking up Quavo on the way to ask out Jayda after finding out that Lil Baby and Saweetie are hooking up https://t.co/tMJ21DhtbM

jw @iam_johnw2 Jayda on Her way to quavo crib last night after seeing lil baby with saweetie Jayda on Her way to quavo crib last night after seeing lil baby with saweetie https://t.co/HvCFWYAuOy

Dominique Jackson @Hoodplugcomedy2 Quavo :" CAN I TRADE YOU SAWEETIE FOR JAYDA "



Lil baby: Quavo :" CAN I TRADE YOU SAWEETIE FOR JAYDA "Lil baby: https://t.co/DPr69qc2s0

Amid the ongoing speculation, Lil Baby allegedly posted a subliminal message on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, he claimed to be single and asked people to refrain from using him for clout:

“B****es really be weird. If you want clout use BABY. Baby not dating no one. I’m single!”

However, Saweetie has continued to maintain her silence over the situation. As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the rapper will address the rumors in the days to come and confirm the identity of her new mystery boyfriend.

