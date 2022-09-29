Are Ned and Ariel Fulmer still wearing their wedding bands? Couple caught by paparazzi amid explosive cheating scandal

After he was fired for cheating on his wife, Try Guys actor Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, seem to be working on their marriage. The couple were pictured wearing their wedding bands on Wednesday.

The YouTuber, 35, and his wife, 36, were seen leaving home in Los Angeles while walking side by side. Although they appeared to be in excellent spirits, there were no outward signs of affection.

Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, spending time out in Los Angeles (via TheImageDirect.com)

While carrying a food bowl, Fulmer, dressed casually in a green shirt, black pants, and sneakers, could be seen wearing his wedding band.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen smiling, so it didn't seem like the internet criticism affected him. Ariel, meanwhile, wore a grey T-shirt and trousers and held a water bottle that displayed her silver wedding band.

Later the same day, Fulmer and his wife Ariel were both seen wearing their wedding bands, leaving their home together, and driving their children to school in different vehicles. Despite traveling in different directions, they arrived at the same school for drop-off. After that, they each went their own ways.

The couple, who dated briefly in 2009 after they graduated from college, wed in 2012 and had two boys together Wesley, 4, and Finley, 1.

Ned Fulmer exits Try Guys

Recently, a video of Ned Fulmer kissing a woman who resembled Try Guys producer Alex Herring at a New York City bar went viral on social media.

Additionally, the dates of a business trip that Herring and Fulmer both took coincide with those in the video. In a series of private conversations, Herring's fiancée confirmed that she was in New York City when the video was recorded. Reddit users published screenshots of the messages.

As reports of the relationship between Fulmer and the producer of the well-known YouTube series started to circulate on Tuesday, the Try Guys' official page on Instagram announced that Fulmer was "no longer working" with the group.

The announcement made no mention of Fulmer's infidelity. Nevertheless, the statement did acknowledge that the decision was made following an internal examination by the company.

Ned and Ariel Fulmer made social media statements shortly after the Try Guys' announcement. Fulmer responded to the news on Instagram, saying that his family should have come first. He claimed to have a "consensual workplace relationship" and that he would take a break to devote more time to his family.

Ariel Fulmer expressed her gratitude to her followers in a post on her personal Instagram account. She thanked everyone who reached out to her during this time and continued by appealing for her kids' privacy.

On social media, Fulmer and Herring have both unfollowed one another. The video editor Chang followed suit and unfollowed them. Since Ned was fired, Herring has remained silent.

The Try Guys' second channel manager, Jake LaRosa, addressed the incident on TikTok, "Good morning to everyone except Adam Levine, John Mulaney, and...," the caption on screen said while holding up Ned and Ariel's Date Night Cookbook.

The Try Guys, who have more than 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube, rose to fame for their eccentric videos in which they attempted everything from stand-up comedy to manufacturing wigs by themselves.

