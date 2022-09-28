How old is Ariel Fulmer? All about Ned Fulmer's wife amid Try Guys drama

Ned Fulmer has been making headlines after he allegedly cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, according to recent Reddit rumors that have proven to be true. Ariel Fulmer was born on November 15, 1985, and is 36 years old.

After photographic evidence was released on Reddit, Ned Fulmer acknowledged having "a consensual workplace relationship." According to Fulmer:

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship."

He further added:

"I'm sorry for any pain my actions have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ned Fulmer's wife Ariel Fulmer is a 36-year-old interior designer and stylist

Ariel Fulmer and Ned have been married since 2012. She studied sociology and anthropology at Carleton College after attending The American School in London, University Sorbonne Nouvelle, and The American School in London.

She decided to enter the business sector and work as a buyer for a prominent online retailer of home furnishings. This was after she completed years of chemistry coursework and an apprenticeship in art restoration.

Ariel is the founder of Fig + Stone Designs, which specializes in antique and handcrafted goods. The Los Angeles-based vintage styling company specializes in "incorporating diverse styles on a moderate budget" and "discovering extraordinary pieces that fit your home."

She frequently makes appearances in the Try Guys' videos and has nearly 500,000 Instagram followers. She often shares photos of her life on social media and is recognized for her work as an interior designer and stylist.

Ariel and Ned Fulmer welcomed their first child after nearly six years of marriage. Their son, Wesley James, was born in the spring of 2018. Ariel posted a picture of baby Wes on Instagram in June of that year and wrote that she and Ned "love him more than anything in the entire world." Finley "Finn" Fulmer, their second son, was born in November 2020.

Ariel addressed the controversy and issued a statement of her own through an Instagram post that read:

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Ariel and Ned Fulmer also run a podcast, The Baby Steps, which they launched on September 6, 2020. It is centered on their experience parenting their kids Wesley and Finn. The duo also published The Date Night Cookbook on September 28, 2021.

Who are the Try Guys?

The Try Guys were formed in 2014 and originally consisted of Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. They are a popular YouTube crew and are known for trying unique things like raising toddlers, shaving their legs, and wearing crop tops.

Each episode on their YouTube channel features the gang attempting new tasks. The group also has a culinary show, No Recipe Road Trip With The Try Guys, in which they cook famous dishes in restaurants around the nation.

Kelly Joule 🌹 @CritGemHero Ned Fulmer, a father of 2 with his wife Ariel, who always talks about how much he loves her, CHEATED on her with his much younger employee who is ENGAGED, only for her fiance to be sent video evidence of the affair and go on to tell Ariel, is so anger inducing and heart crushing. Ned Fulmer, a father of 2 with his wife Ariel, who always talks about how much he loves her, CHEATED on her with his much younger employee who is ENGAGED, only for her fiance to be sent video evidence of the affair and go on to tell Ariel, is so anger inducing and heart crushing.

The Try Guys announced a temporary adjustment to their release schedule till the end of October amid Ned Fulmer's cheating controversy. They also made the decision to discontinue their relationship with Ned as a result of the scandal.

The remaining members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang thanked fans for their support as they navigate this change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far