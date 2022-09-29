When did Emma Chamberlain start YouTube? Rise of fame explored as netizens swoon over her Los Angeles home

Emma Chamberlain began her YouTube journey in 2017 and has since then amassed over 11 million subscribers, becoming one of the selected few social media sensations. However, the 21-year-old has developed a larger fan base than just mere YouTube followers.

Chamberlain even has her own coffee company, a line of merchandise, a partnership with Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Levi’s and other brand collaborations.

Emma Chamberlain's YouTube career and rise to fame

For many people, high school can indeed be a transforming time and Emma Chamberlain was no different. Through YouTube, her viewers have been able to witness this transformation, both on personal and professional levels.

In the initial stages, Chamberlain posted regular YouTube videos like try-on hauls and lookbooks. But as she started recording additional vlogs of herself performing everyday activities like getting iced almond milk lattes and thrifting, Chamberlain's real personality started coming through.

She is most appropriately referred to as a "lifestyle vlogger", since her videos document the ordinary events of her life.

Chamberlain's videos also had more entertainment, thanks to her distinctive and quirky editing skills, which also helped her stand out from other YouTube lifestyle vloggers. This style of editing also kind of became her signature "brand." Other YouTubers soon started emulating her editing technique, which consisted of jump cuts, zoom-ins, and warped filters.

Rather than flaunting her luxury collectibles, Chamberlain used to share what she purchased from the dollar stores with her fans. Her relatability is what made her successful.

At the age of 17, Emma Chamberlain moved to Los Angeles, which undoubtedly had a major impact on her YouTube career. She started hanging out with "The Sister Squad" at this point, consisting of James Charles, Ethan and Grayson Dolan.

Many fans started saying they missed the "old Emma" at this point and that she had changed a lot since relocating to LA. Nonetheless, Chamberlain has subsequently said that because of the demands of living in Los Angeles and running a popular YouTube channel, this was a very challenging chapter in her life.

Chamberlain also hasn't held back from discussing her life on YouTube, even when it comes to more difficult topics like anxiety and depression. Her subscribers have had a personal connection with her because of her willingness to be honest and genuine, making her a fan-favourite.

Right from appearances on Cosmopolitan covers to establishing her own coffee business, Chamberlain Coffee, Emma Chamberlain has also established a name for herself outside of the YouTube community.

Louis Vuitton's invitation for Chamberlain to attend Paris Fashion Week in 2019 was another key moment in her YouTube career. She transitioned from being a typical teenager to walking the Met Gala red carpet and becoming a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador.

However, Emma Chamberlain took a 6-month hiatus from her YouTube channel to focus on her mental health from December 2021 to June 2022. She said on her podcast Anything Goes in March 2022:

“The pressure to be a weekly YouTuber, 365 days a year, is unrealistic, yet it’s the standard,”

Further adding:

“It is the standard that YouTubers hold themselves to but yet it is an impossible thing to keep up mentally. I don’t ever want to put something out into the world that I’m not proud of.”

However, on June 22, 2022, the YouTuber made a comeback to her channel, re-beginning with a video titled "what's good in new york." While Chamberlain's earlier videos were more frantic, her most recent ones are quieter and have a nearly fantastic cinematic quality. The videos feature slow zoom-ins of people going about their daily lives and soothing music.

Emma Chamberlain reveals new LA home

Recently, Emma Chamberlain was the newest celebrity to showcase her home for Architectural Digest's September 2022 edition. The home skillfully reflects its owner's cool, easygoing attitude and interesting sensibility. According to Chamberlain:

“I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable,”

She further added:

"I brought in references from many decades and design eras, and I tried to mould them into something that feels not only cohesive but new. It wasn't about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it all with a lightheartedness and an open mind."

Even though the home emanates comfort, Emma Chamberlain's captivating personality can be seen in her small touches. Fans can't get enough of her home and took to social media to express their excitement.

According to her fans, Emma Chamberlain continues holding the title of "YouTube Queen", because of her "down-to-earth" demeanor, while also commanding massive amounts of views on her videos and partnering with designer brands.

