Met Gala 2022: Influencers including Emma Chamberlain, Addison Rae, and Avani Gregg take over the 'Gilded Glamour' theme

This year’s much-awaited Met Gala, the Costume Institute Benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, was held on Monday, May 2. A magnificent event organized by Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour sees the biggest names in the realm of pop culture walk the red carpet in their sartorial best. This, in the thriving age of social media, includes the most prominent social media influencers as well.

Much like last year, the biggest influencers like Emma Chamberlain, Addison Rae, Avani Gregg, and many more graced the event with their presence. The three influencers, entirely in sync with the event’s “gilded glamour” theme, took over the red carpet wearing splendid ensembles that blended chic and classic perfectly.

A look at what Emma Chamberlain, Addison Rae, and Avani Gregg wore to the 2022 Met Gala

Marking the opening of this year’s fashion exhibit, In America: An Anthology of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the “gilded glamour” theme alludes to New York City’s era of rapid development when shiny and grand things took over. Per Vanity Fair, the city’s rapidly increasing skyscrapers, advancements in the industry, changes in cultural demographics, etc., made the city more vibrant and sartorially accessible.

This theme, as always, was open to several interpretations and the influencers who swept the red carpet brought their best looks. Emma Chamberlain, the quirky YouTuber who was also called one of the most talked-about influencers by The Atlantic magazine in 2019, walked the Met Gala red carpet for the second time.

She chose to go with a two-piece Louis Vuitton dress and a diamond tiara and matching choker. The 20-year-old also debuted her platinum hair in the beige and white combination. In an interview with E! at the event, she said that she changed her blonde look to pair perfectly with her ensemble.

While Chamberlain went for a classic look, Addison Rae brought the shimmer to her ensemble. The He’s All That actor and TikToker wore a silver sequined halter dress with a pair of hoop earrings to go with it.

Avani Gregg, the 19-year-old TikToker and makeup and beauty influencer, also made her way to the Met Gala. Gregg chose to go with a Bach Mai off-shoulder gown marked with stripes of different shades of red and a pair of red hand gloves.

Avani took to Instagram to share her excitement. She said:

“I’m so excited. I don’t even know how to feel. This is a dream come true for me, and I’m so excited to be supporting Bach Mai for his first collection and first Met Gala, as well.”

With young influencers like Gregg, Rae, and Chamberlain attending the Met Gala, it certainly opens the doors for other social media stars who have made a name for themselves to break barriers at what has otherwise been an event restricted to big Hollywood names.

