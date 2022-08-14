Where to buy Ganni x Levi's latest collaboration? Release date and more explored

Levi's, the beloved denim label, is partnering with the Danish ready-to-wear label Ganni for the third time. This time, the duo will collaborate on a new concept, as the latest collaboration involves a campaign starring American actress Emma Chamberlain.

The new collection is slated for a global release on August 18, 2022 on the official e-commerce site and select Ganni stores. The announcement of the online release comes shortly after the Danish brand unveiled its latest collaborative collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023.

The collection was unveiled on the runway as a see now, buy now preview. The collaborative collection is currently available at a market-inspired pop-up in Copenhagen at Nikolaj Plads, 1069 Kobenhavn, Denmark, from Friday, August 12, 2022, to Sunday, August 14, 2022, as part of 'see now, buy now' runway project.

More about the newly unveiled 8-piece Ganni x Levi's Spring Summer 2023 collection

Ganni and Levi's first collaborated in 2020 for an upcycled denim collection that was only available for rent. Their collaboration was renewed the following year (2021) with the release of a capsule containing new cottonized hemp material with a lower carbon footprint.

Now, for the latest collaboration, unveiled during the SS23 runway, the two have focused their efforts on the issue of traditional dyes being extremely polluting. Ditte Reffstrup discusses the collaboration in an official press release. He said:

“I can’t believe this is our third collaboration with Levi’s, it’s such a testament to the power of working together! We have been aligned on our visions from the very beginning and we continue to grow and learn from each other. The collection is a perfect mix of signature Levi’s and GANNI elements."

According to the official press release, the dynamic duo's third collaboration, dubbed "Grow Up," is inspired by the Mother Nature. Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni's creative director, initiated the collaboration with Levi's while keeping responsibility and sustainability at the forefront. In an interview with Vogue, Ditte explained the motive behind the collaboration as:

"From the beginning, we’ve always said we cannot do any collabs without being somehow responsible. It’s [about] always pushing each other to be better versions of ourselves."

The latest collaboration by the duo consists of eight apparel pieces, constructed out of atleast 55% organic cotton and natural dye. Ganni x Levi's collection includes apparel pieces such as denim halter neck tops, maxi-length skirts, dresses, and more. All eight pieces are unique, including the Peter Pan collar shirt and the iconic 501's.

The collection gave special importance to the usage of natural dyes as the conventional dyeing process is not good for sustainable fashion. Reffstrup discussed the project with Vogue, revealing that the latest products are treated with minerals and plant-based dyes to create yellow, burgundy, and pastel pink hues. He further commented:

"It was really fun to see the trials when they tested it to see how [all the colours] turned out."

Reffstrup went on to say that the label had previously experimented with natural dyes but had issues with them not lasting, so they approached Levi's due to its superiority in the field.

"Because Levi’s were ahead of us in this [area], we really wanted to dive in. The beauty of collaboration is that they have more knowledge of that field."

The collection is accompanied by a grow your own campaign, which stars Emma Chamberlain. The campaign sees Emma Chamberlain frolicking through a vegetable garden with her friends.

The eight-piece Ganni x Levi's collection is constructed in botanical dyes and upcycled with Barbour and 66 North. The collaborative collection is slated to be released globally on the official e-commerce site and in select Ganni stores on August 18, 2022.

