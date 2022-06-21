Why are Instagram fans calling the Prada Men's SS23 collection "boring"?

The semi-annual Men's Milan Fashion Week kick-started on June 17, and has seen multiple brands showcasing their visions for next season's clothing.

Prada took to the runway with their highly-anticipated men's Summer Spring 2023 collection on June 19, 2022. However, fans and enthusiasts didn't seem to like the new collection, and called the brand's new range "boring".

User @robert.to.dlt called the collection boring (Image via @Prada / Instagram)

"Where is the fullness of a Prada collection?": Fans react to Prada's SS23 collection at the Milan Fashion Week

Fans reaction to Men's Summer Spring 2023 collection at the Milan Fashion Week (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the Spring Summer 2023 season, Raf Simons and Miuccia took to the runways to showcase their theme - the power of choice - while highlighting the expression of curated processes.

Brand enthusiasts, however, were far from impressed.

With the world of fashion constantly experimenting with men's clothing and breaking gender norms, Prada's collection featuring classic men's silhouettes like tailored jackets, suits, and boy shorts, were deemed by fans to not be up to the mark.

Calling out Raf Simons, Instagram user @monsieur__s, commented that they had noticed a repitition in the brand’s collection over the last few years, which according to them, began ever since Raf joined the Milan-based fashion label on April 2, 2020, at the age of 52.

Another person commented that far from being original, the new Prada collection seemed to be the result of a conflict between the two creative helms at the label, Simons and Miuccia, who both added their personal styles in a bid to see which one gets more credit.

While Instagram user @august_st_mary_mead, took liking to the bags carried by the models, they too stated that the rest of the line was "boring".

Contrasting details and Cuban heeled boots: Details of Prada's Men's Summer Spring 2023 collection at the Milan Fashion Week

Titled "Prada Choices," the SS23 Men's collection was an integration of nostalgic gingham, sophisticated aesthetic, and youthful aura. The collection, which was co-designed by Simons and Muccia, was carried by male models and consisted of everyday wardrobe essentials including tops, jackets, suits, shirt, denims, leather, and more.

Commenting upon the collection, Miuccia shared in a press release,

“The collection is about simplicity as a concept, as a choice. We are interested in the idea of fashions, in the idea of trends even and this is one. It was about clothes that people could really wear, but with an impact. That for us is fashion, now."

Raf Simons further elaborated upon the comment, saying,

“The garments are classic, but their mix contradicts, making them exciting and new. There is leather against the body, then cotton on top — there’s a kind of anti-logic to the combination of the clothes, an oddness. A combination of rawness and sophistication in these clothes is also important. The contrast of classicism and a spontaneity lends it a sensitivity, an emotion.”

For the collection, Simons and Miuccia combined their styles to capture the formality of the Milan-based fashion house, whilst lending it a playful, youthful and schoolboy-ish edge.

A playful and whimsical mix-and-match was done throughout the show. For instance, leather shorts were paired with patterned tops, while coats were seen in knee-length silhouettes. Constrasting details, like off-white being patterned with gingham, also emerged on the runway.

In footwear, the fashion label presented a mix of Cuban heeled boots with streetwear sneakers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far