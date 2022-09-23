"That’s a problem b**ch": xQc claps back at Pokimane for using Twitch gambling drama for "clout"

During his September 21 livestream, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" clapped back at Imane "Pokimane" amid the recent Twitch gambling ban drama, claiming she was getting involved in the matter for "clout."

Twitch taking steps to ban its highly popular and in-demand gambling practices is massive news. While the decision has been praised by many high-profile streamers, xQc is on the other side of the fence.

Finding out that Pokimane has watched gambling content involving her friends in the past, despite her wanting gambling streams banned, the French-Canadian streamer had this to say:

"That’s a problem b**ch.”

xQc, Pokimane, and gambling on Twitch

During the stream, xQc watched a video of Pokimane and was surprised to see her "watching gambling from her friend." Insistent about not picking a fight against the Legacy Streamer, the 27-year-old said:

"Im not picking a bone with Poki, okay? I’m not picking a bone with her, but I was just also surprised seeing her in her free time watch gambling from her close friend. She went so hard at the big two gamblers or whatever, while still actively watching a close friend do it and never mention her name in any conversation in any conversation about gambling ever?”

Not pleased about Pokimane going "hard at the big two gamblers," and watching gaming content, xQc added:

“I think that’s genuinely a problem. I think it’s a bad look, that’s all, I don’t know what to tell you about it. I have to be honest with you, going after the two dudes extremely adamantly, while not only having a close friend that does it, she’s more of a friend with her than she is of us probably, and actively watching it? I think that’s weird, I’m sorry. What do you want me to say about it man? That’s a problem b**ch.”

That's not all; xQc went on to accuse Imane of using the controversy around gambling for "clout." When asked whether he thinks Pokimane is using the atmosphere around gambling for clout, he said:

“Mostly yeah, because I guarantee you, there’s not a singular person who is actually against gamba who have a massive impact and reach on Twitch who have contacts. Twitch staff and higher-ups who they can send a text to, or they can send a DM to, or they can literally just call on the f**king phone, right.”

Continuing his train of thought, xQc noted:

“Not a single one of them made any contact or effort to get things moving behind the scenes or publicly until there was a wave of f**k Sliker, f**k scam, f**k gamba for them to hop on the horse and go with their hashtag save the world type sh*t. Nobody actually cared. Nobody. Give me one text. One proof of anybody that tried to make anything move.”

Following the widespread backlash against gambling on the Amazon-owned platform after creator ItsSliker admitted scamming people for thousands of dollars to fuel his gambling addiction, Twitch finally decided to take action against it.

On September 21, Twitch announced that it will ban a number of illegal websites that allow betting and games that are not licensed from October 18, 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far