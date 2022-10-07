Sneako YouTube ban status: Is the YouTuber still banned?

The controversial figure Niko "Sneako" had both of his YouTube channels terminated on October 3 after allegedly violating the website's terms and services repeatedly. As of yet, the content creator has not been reinstated.

Having been banned from Twitter, Niko shared a screenshot of his email on Instagram and the now-deleted picture has been circulated heavily around social media.

As described in the email, the official reason for the ban is a "severe or repeated violation" of the Community Guidelines as set by the streaming platform. The ban has completely removed both of his channels "Sneako" and "Shneako." Each channel had accrued over 1.2 million and 800K+ subscribers respectively, at the time of termination.

Sneako banned a month after controversial rant

A recent video by the YouTuber "nickisnotgreen" titled "YouTube should ban SNEAKO'" was doing the rounds on the internet for a month before the ban. Uploaded on September 2, the video accuses the content creator of miming se*ual assault against a female creator by the name of Chad Chad for her criticism of TikTok "dating guru".

The video gained a lot of traction after popular streamers such as HasanAbi reacted to it on stream.

While watching Sneako act out how the female creator needs to have "se*" rather than criticize, this is what HasanAbi had to say:

"Bro what the f*ck is this kid doing, dude? Bro, you're not 14 anymore... This sh*t is so f*cking cringe. Even your chat is like against you at this point."

The political streamer almost prophesizes that he will "catch a ban" if he doesn't reform himself, much like Andrew Tate:

"That's crazy. I mean, you're going to catch a ban just like Andrew Tate did if you keep doing this shi*. That's wild."

A potential reason for Sneako's ban might also be this video. As the YouTuber who made it clarifies:

"This clip alone obviously violates YouTube's community guidelines around harassment. YouTube has banned creators, even recently for much less. And I think this is an obvious instance of a creator who is now causing more harm by existing on this site."

Niko is an ardent Red-Piller who has been known to spout conspiracy theories about 911 and was one of the few streamers to actively spread misinformation about the COVID 19 vaccine. Much like Andrew Tate, the YouTuber has also talked about the need for people to wake up from what the manoverse calls "The Matrix."

In multiple streams and videos, Sneako has reiterated that mysterious powers in the upper echelons of society are brainwashing people into giving up autonomy for their own nefarious means. The idea has gained widespread acceptance on the internet, but the Red Pill movement's biggest problem is how it views women and their role in society.

His association with Andrew Tate hasn't done him any favors either, considering the latter got himself banned from all major social media platforms. It appears he is walking the same route as Tate because TikTok, Twitter and YouTube have already banned him.

While appearing on the Fresh&Fit podcast after his ban from the Google-owned platform, Sneako reiterated his commitment to the Red Pill ideology and saw his censorship as a ploy to silence him. Dipping back into the Matrix theory at around 4:25 in the above video, he stated:

"They don't want you to be smarter, they want you to be weaker, they want you to be dumber, they wanna take complete control over you, so any information like this, they're actively trying to silence. I hope that anybody else on this panel don't get banned as well."

No new information about Sneako's ban has surfaced, and the streamer has even deleted the email sent by YouTube. While on the Fresh&Fit podcast, he lamented that his nine-year-old account had been completely removed from the platform, but was thankful that he had a backup.

Fans can still find the streamer on websites like Rumble and Twitch. However, if he continues to actively spread polarizing narratives like Andrew Tate, another suspension could be in the offing.

