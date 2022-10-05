Why was Sneako banned from YouTube?

Controversial streamer Niko "Sneako" appears to have faced the Andrew Tate treatment after YouTube removed both his channels on October 3. In a post shared by the content creator himself, YouTube has stated that they have decided to remove his channels due to "severe" and "repeated" violations of their Terms of Service (TOS).

Readers should note that Andrew Tate, who is embargoed by all major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, was seen collaborating with Niko recently.

For those looking for answers, the exact reason behind his suspension has not been revealed by the Google-owned platform. However, fans have taken the liberty to speculate on the matter.

Exploring the possible reasons behind Sneako's suspension

Both of Niko's channels, "Sneako" and "Shneako," have been deleted by YouTube. Before being terminated, both channels had amassed over 1.2 million and 800K subscribers, respectively. It is unclear if he will appeal the ban.

As mentioned earlier, the precise reason behind his ban is not yet known. However, according to a post Sneako shared on Instagram on October 3, YouTube removed both his channels due to infringement of the platform's policies. The now-deleted screenshot that he posted on his Insta handle read:

"If we think a channel severely violates our policies, we take it down to protect other users on the platform - but if you believe we've made the wrong call, you can appeal this decision."

This is a rather generic and standard response that YouTube provides when removing a channel. Although fans have not been able to draw upon the conclusive answer behind his ban, many have jotted down the probable reasons for it.

Firstly, his association with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has been touted as one of the primary reasons behind the ban. In a recent podcast in Romania, where the Tate brothers reside, Sneako was seen joining hands with them. Tate has been de-platformed from major websites due to his toxic takes on women.

Secondly, Niko himself is no stranger when it comes to making controversial statements. He has previously stated debatable opinions on women and has been vocal against vaccinations. This has led to widespread criticism of the creator.

Lastly, Sneako is also known to have made conspiracy theories. Like Tate, Niko believes that the corporate houses have tried to silence him. Following his ban, he said:

"They don't want you to be smarter, they want you to be weaker, they want you to be dumber, they wanna take complete control over you, so any information like this, they're actively trying to silence..."

Sneako also revealed through his Instagram that he would be shifting to Twitch for streaming. Interestingly, Twitch has a strict policy against hosting creators who collaborate with banned streamers. It is unclear if the purple platform will try to ostracize him in the future.

YouTube is not the only major social media platform from which Niko has been suspended. TikTok and Twitter have also embargoed the internet commentator for violating their TOS. It remains to be seen if Tate will respond to the YouTube ban on one of his closest compatriots.

Poll : 0 votes