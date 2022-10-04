"It's a bit of a disappointment" - Sneako comments on his YouTube suspension following TikTok and Twitter bans

Controversial streamer Niko "Sneako" has shared his reaction to getting "canceled" after receiving a permanent suspension from YouTube. Earlier today, both his channels were removed from the red platform. According to YouTube, Niko's channel has "severely" and "repeatedly" infringed on its Terms of Service policies.

Although the exact reason for his suspension has not been made official, fans have speculated that the main reason could be due to his close association with Andrew Tate. The latter has ironically also been embargoed by major social media platforms due to his debatable take on women.

Niko has already received bans on his TikTok and Twitter accounts. After receiving his third suspension, he said:

"It's a bit of a disappointment"

Sneako upset over YouTube's decision to ban him

Sneako gave his first elaborate reaction after receiving suspensions during his appearance on the Freshandfit podcast. The group are presently in London. Speaking about his strike, he said:

"I grew up on YouTube, I started there when I was 13-years-old, started making videos; nine years of videos on my main channel Sneako, all gone but you can go find them. It's good that i backed it up on Rumble beforehand."

Speaking about his future plans, Sneako added:

"I am going to figure out where I'm gonna stream next. I'm thinking about going to Twitch."

(Timestamp: 2:03)

Niko further alluded to corporations trying to curtail his voice by trying to suspend him from social media platforms. He exclaimed:

"So I said I'm not going anywhere, the real people who wanna find me will find me. They don't want you to be smarter, they want you to be weaker, they want you to be dumber, they wanna take complete control over you, so any information like this, they're actively trying to silence..."

From the looks of it, he appears to be shifting to Twitch after making the announcement on his Instagram. He went on to post:

Fans react to Sneako's untimely ban

Reaction to his ban has been of the same ilk as Andrew Tate's, with the news receiving various mixed reactions. While a group of fans have condemned YouTube's actions, there remains another section that finds the decision against the streamer to be just.

Here are some of the reactions shared on the internet:

Fans react to Sneako's ban (Image via Freshandfit YouTube)

Redditors have also shared their reactions:

It is unclear if Twitch will allow him to continue on its platform considering that he has recently collaborated with Andrew Tate, who is himself banned from the livestreaming service.

