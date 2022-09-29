Tristan Tate shares a story about how he and Andrew Tate confronted two strangers sitting on their Bugatti

Former kickboxer and social media star Tristan Tate took to the FreshandFit podcast to recount an intrepid story about how he and his brother, Andrew, attacked a stranger who sat on their Bugatti. The Tate brothers are easily among the most recognizable names in the internet community, especially after climbing the ladder of controversy. Due to the debatable ideals, Andrew has also been embargoed on social media.

As stated earlier, the duo are combat sports athletes and are known for not backing down from a fight when the opportunity arises. Speaking about the incident, when they caught a couple of strangers sitting on the hood of their car in Romania, Tristan stated that the brothers wasted no time engaging with them.

Andrew and Tristan Tate "engaged" with strangers who nonconsensually sat on their car

Earlier this week, Tristan was invited to the FreshandFit podcast, a show dedicated towards men's health and lifestyle. In the interview, the younger of the Tate brothers casually narrated a violent incident.

He said:

"This little fat kid tags himself in a picture leaning on my car. So I sent him a message, 'what the f**k you are leaning on my car for, delete that picture, it's disrespectful'"

Upon threatening to scour the internet for the boy's address, the latter quickly deleted the picture and apologized. Tristan further stated that his only disappointment was that he was unable to catch him in the act.

(Timestamp: 17:59)

He added that while returning from a club in Romania, the Tate brothers managed to catch a number of strangers who were sitting on their Bugatti. Tristan exclaimed:

"As I pull up, lo and behold there's two people sitting on the car. I was like 'jackpot!', but there were two dudes sitting on the car and another six with them, it was a team of eight people"

He continued:

"I looked at Andrew, no words spoken, we got out and instantly engaged."

Tristan Tate further added that he doesn't have the "content" for legal reasons, however, he mentioned that a brief google search with the related keywords would help the footage resurface.

Fans react to the incident

With the podcast live streamed in front of thousands of viewers, many took to the chat box to express their opinions by doubling down on Tristan Tate's story. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to the story (Image via FreshandFit YouTube)

Andrew and Tristan Tate have a podcast of their own called the Tate Speech. Despite the former being banned from major social media platforms, the podcast can be found on Rumble, Apple Music and Spotify.

