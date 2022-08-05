Who is Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate?

Andrew Tate is one of the most spoken about stars on social media right now and his profile is on a significant rise. His brother Tristan isn't quite as famous right now.

The British-American brothers were raised in Luton, England, which is where their mother is from, but they spend the majority of their time living in Romania. They are extremely wealthy and have both suggested that they're multi-millionaires.

Andrew Tate has explained on several occasions that he is extremely close to his brother and they do everything together. The brothers live together, train together, work together and even share a bank account together.

With 'Cobra' being a former kickboxer, his brother was also in the same industry, where he won a world title. They also share many similar personality traits, with their controversial opinions, but this is what makes them stand out from the rest of the crowd.

Tristan Tate was a participant in the reality TV program Shipwrecked: The Island Season 4 in 2011. The Channel 4 show also had the likes of British celebrity star Stephen Bear, who went on to feature on shows like Celebrity Big Brother.

Tristan Tate is very much the quieter of the duo, which is why he hasn't been linked to boxing events against the likes of Jake Paul and Logan Paul. However, as seen on podcasts and reality TV shows, he is very similar to his brother 'Cobra'.

View Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate portraying their lifestyles together here:

Tristan Tate's comments on his brother Andrew Tate

Both brothers are very active on social media for their fanbase, but they are also appealing guests to have on many podcast shows. This is due to their unfiltered, controversial comments and the viewing figures that they can draw in.

While being a guest on the Playing With Fire podcast, Tristan opened up about his relationship with his brother:

"We agree on everything, our interests and the way we live are ever so slightly different, of course, there’s nothing we disagree on.”

Tristan also went on to discuss he and his brother's cars and houses.

Watch the full podcast here:

