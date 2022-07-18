KSI recommends TikTok star Ed Matthews fight Joe Weller next as 19-year-old eyes AnEsonGib 

After Ed Matthews secured victory in his boxing debut on July 16 against TikTok's Simple Simon, the door has now opened for more possibilities. The influencer-boxing market is huge, with many huge names in the social media industry taking part in the sport.

With YouTuber and music sensation KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) being one of the biggest stars to enter the ropes, the Brit has commented on Matthews' next potential fight. After the young fitness TikToker knocked out Simple Simon in the first round, KSI suggested a matchup against YouTuber Joe Weller.

Olatunji took to Twitter:

"Ed Matthews vs. Joe Weller... Who wins?"

Weller, of course, was involved with the birth of YouTube boxing when he took part in the first event against KSI. Olatunji took the win that night.

After doing punditry work for BT Sport and Sky Sports, Weller has very much still shown a passion for the sport. He has also suggested that he'd be interested in redeeming his performance from 2018.

With Matthews on a fast rise in the social media world, he could propose an intriguing option for Weller if the financial sum is tempting enough.

TikTok star Ed Matthews calls out AnEsonGib

Following an emphatic performance by the 19-year-old against Simon Colbrat, the TikTok influencer looks keen to challenge himself in his next bout. His encounter against the 52-year-old was clearly too easy due to the obvious physical and age advantage for Matthews.

After the contest, Matthews did an interview with iFL TV, where he was asked who he'd like to face next, to which his response was:

"[AnEson]Gib bruv, let's f***** have it. Let's f***** have it Gib because I tell you what, you don't want it. I'll tell you that now bruv. You don't want smoke, I'll f***** give it to you."

Matthews also added:

"If not, I'll stick it on his sister or his mum."

AnEsonGib, of course, has been hugely relevant in the influencer-boxing genre by taking part in the events from the very beginning. He also went professional to face Jake Paul in 2020, which he lost via technical knockout in the first-round.

Matthews and 'Big Gibber' are around the same height and could reach the same weight category for a massive fight. While Gib is focused on his next fight against Austin McBroom on July 30, the result could be a significant indicator of who he looks to face next.

