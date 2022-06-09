TikTok Boxing - Simple Simon vs. Ed Matthews full card details

TikTok phenomenons Simple Simon and Ed Matthews will step inside the boxing ropes for the first time on July 16. The pair are set to headline a stacked card full of influencers who are willing to put their egos on the line.

The ‘King Pyn Boxing’ event will host eight clashes, including the main event after the press conference took place last night in front of 1,500 fans.

Astrid Wett will be fighting in the first co-main event of the night against her rival Elle Brooke. The two OnlyFans stars will clash just before the headliner.

Where can I access the event?

The entire event will be live streamed live on YouTube, where fans will have the availability to pre-order the package on pay-per-view from the stream.

Purchasing the package will provide you with access to the entire event, including the undercard and co-main events.

When and where will the event take place?

The occasion will take place next month on Saturday, July 16. Colbran and Matthews are expected to make their ring walk at around 10pm UK time.

The TikTok event will be at the Indigo at The O2 in London.

Where can I buy tickets?

Official tickets are currently unavailable for purchase, however 'King Pyn' have provided an option on their website to sign up to a newsletter where you can receive instant information.

The hosts have also provided a statement on their site:

"The official PPV [pay-per-view] tickets will go on sale very soon. Be the first to get your hands on the PPV release and gain access to the Close Friends list for exclusive content."

What is the fight card?

'King Pyn' has provided a unique strategy for deciding matchups for this event. The hosts have given the public an opportunity to vote for the six fights that are wanted on the undercard.

The co-main events are, of course, Simple Simon vs. Ed Matthews and Elle Brooke vs. Astrid Wett.

The undercard will then play out with Ginty vs. Luke Bennett, Paddy Murphy vs. Dave (The Other Guy), Tempo Arts vs. Smithey, Ezekiel The 1st vs. Jak Stevo and Pully Arif vs. Tommy Mulligan.

The hugely popular Chef Dave and Aaron Hunt will then take centre stage before the first main event.

Can King Pyn's TikTok boxing event be as big as YouTube boxing?

The YouTube boxing scene has been going on since 2018 when KSI and Joe Weller sold out the Copper Box Arena. YouTube Boxing has since made its way to Madison Square Garden where KSI rematched Logan Paul.

The upcoming event will be the second major boxing event that's involved TikTokers after the YouTube vs. TikTok event in June 2021.

With the next big TikTok Boxing event quickly approaching, the winners and stand-out performers will look to progress into bigger bouts in the future.

