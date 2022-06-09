TikTok stars Ed Matthews and Simple Simon clash on stage during the press conference of their fight

TikTok stars Simple Simon and Ed Matthews will put their long-running feud to bed on July 16, when they make their boxing debuts against each other. After last night's press conference, tempers began to rise even further as the pair got into a fight live on stage.

The TikTok boxing event will be hosted by Kingpyn Boxing and will feature many British influencers who have huge followings on the social media app. Ed Matthews and Simple Simon (Simon Colbran) will headline the event. The headliners have been involved in a war of words on social media ever since Matthews accused his opponent of exploiting Cal the Dragon for views and followers.

While the pair came together in front of 1,500 fans last night at their press conference, it didn't take long for punches to be thrown at each other. The younger man provoked Simon by revealing a sex toy for his 18-year-old daughter Keeley Colbran. This prompted Simon to stand up and punch his rival, which resulted in Matthews throwing a punch of his own back.

Both men ended up getting separated by security and then faced off later in the press conference. When facing off, however, Simon pushed his opponent, which resulted in security returning to the scene.

TikTok Boxing: Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon - A closer look

On July 16 at the O2 Arena in London, both social media starlets will fight for bragging rights inside the squared circle. Following the successes of YouTube boxing, the TikTok influencers will look to replicate the same outcome.

With Ed Matthews and Simon Colbran headlining the event, fans can see if any of them have what it takes to push on further in the influencer boxing scene. As of right now, neither man has any experience in the sport.

Matthews will come into the clash being the much younger man as he is currently 19 years of age. His opponent is currently 51-years-old. The 19-year-old looks to be in emphatic physical shape as the young man is a fitness influencer on his social media platforms. Simon, however, is not taking this bout lightly as he has released content of himself working hard in the boxing gym.

Ed Matthews currently has the support of his 'Wood Army', who turned up to the press conference in full voice. The Brit has also been working hard in the boxing gym, as well as continuing his weight lifting regime.

Matthews currently has 60.1k followers on TikTok, a reduction from the 550k followers he accumulated before his account was banned. On the other hand, Simon has amassed over 400 million views on the popular social media app and over 90k active followers.

