Paddy Pimblett urges UFC to book a sports stadium for next fight, says London's O2 Arena was not big enough 

Paddy Pimblett recently stated that he wants the UFC to book a bigger venue for his next fight in England.

The Liverpudlian recently fought at the O2 Arena on the UFC London card and earned a first-round finish against Rodrigo Vargas. However, 'The Baddy' believes the O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000 fans, is not big enough. He is keen to fight in the stadiums of big football clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and Liverpool.

Here's what the 27-year-old stated while talking to 'The Schmo':

"It wasn't a big enough venue lad, we need a bigger one, we do, we certainly do. London's just not got big enough venues unless you go into arenas. I've sold them. We need Tottenham Stadium, West Ham Stadium, if not let's go to Anfield, just get a bigger stadium. It's too small for me, I wanna fill out a stadium, like 50,000, 60,000."

Watch Paddy Pimblett talk to 'The Schmo':

Paddy Pimblett is expected to fight on the UFC London card this summer

The UFC is set to return to London later this year as an event is scheduled for July 23. Last time out, the likes of Pimblett and Molly McCann stole the show in front of their home crowd. 'The Baddy' might once again feature in his home country, according to the fighter himself.

Pimblett has won both of his UFC fights so far. He defeated Luigi Vendramini via knockout in his UFC debut. He then earned a submission win against Rodrigo Vargas in his next fight.

One can expect him to take on a higher-ranked opponent once he decides to step back inside the octagon. One possible opponent is Ilia Topuria. Pimblett had an altercation with the German-born Georgian ahead of UFC London. Topuria earned a stunning knockout finish against Jai Herbert on the card.

If the two do not fight, there are other possible opponents for 'The Baddy' as well.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's octagon interview after his win at UFC London:

Despite his wins, Pimblett has absorbed some big shots in both of his UFC fights. Many have suggested that he might not be able to take those blows against the elites of the division. Nevertheless, fans will keep a close eye on what's next for him.

