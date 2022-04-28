Paddy Pimblett admits he will "more than likely" be competing at UFC London this summer

Paddy Pimblett has captivated the MMA world since signing with the UFC in September 2021. From his ever-lasting charisma to his wild back-and-forth fights, 'The Baddy' may be the next UFC PPV superstar.

Now that Pimblett has two UFC wins under his belt, he is gaining confidence and continuing to grow his fanbase. In March, UFC president Dana White fell in love with the atmosphere at the UFC London event and wants to return later this year. With rumors of a second showpiece in England's capital city, 'The Baddy' expects his next fight to be on that card.

Speaking with The Schmo, Pimblett was asked about potentially fighting at the next UFC London. 'The Baddy' responded by saying:

"Yeah, that's more than likely. That's half the reason I'm on a diet now."

Pimblett's next opponent could be anybody in his division. The Liverpool-born fighter was in a hotel scuffle with Ilia Topuria before his last fight, but the UFC will probably pass on that matchup until they are both ranked highly. Although his opponent is unknown, 'The Baddy' not being on a UFC London fight card is impossible outside of an injury.

Paddy Pimblett vows to accept any opponent the UFC offers

Pimblett started his UFC career with an exhilarating first-round KO against Luigi Vendramini after getting cracked earlier in the round. 'The Baddy' followed up his UFC debut success with a similar result against Rodrigo Vargas. After getting stunned early in the first round, the Pimblett won by first-round submission, which led to the 02 Arena exploding with excitement.

'The Baddy' is simply a gamebred fighter ready to fight anyone in front of him. Although Pimblett is not looking to fight a ranked opponent until he's paid more, the possibilities for his next matchup are intriguing. While speaking with The Schmo, the future superstar had this to say:

"I won't say no to anyone. I don't care who I'm fighting, it's a fight. Doesn't matter who it is because I am going to win."

Pimblett has never been short of confidence, which is one of the reasons people love him. The sky is the limit for 'The Baddy,' but it's a fight, as he said. Anything can happen, and his success is not guaranteed. If the 27-year-old can become a UFC champion, the sport of MMA will reach new levels of popularity.

