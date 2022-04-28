UFC confirms return to London on July 23, announces date for ticket sale

The UFC has officially confirmed that they will be returning to London just four months after the incredibly successful UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

After a stint of more than three years away from the UK, a record-setting night at The O2 last month meant it was inevitable that the UFC would return to the region again this year. That second trip across the Atlantic has now been confirmed for July 23.

"It's official! We're coming back, London! Tickets will go on general sale Friday, May 27."

According to UFC.com, UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall broke multiple records on the organization's return to the UK. The event was the highest grossing Fight Night in UFC history and the highest-grossing sporting event ever to be held at The O2.

Dana White was full of praise for the UK crowd back in March and confirmed that the UFC would be returning later in 2022. At the post-fight press conference, White said:

"This is the greatest batch of talent we’ve ever seen in the history of the UK. Tonight re-energized me and reminded me of what it's like to do fights over in the UK. We're coming back here this year.”

Catch White's reaction to the event in the video below:

UK fans will be hoping that the next installment of UFC London can live up to the last. A sold-out crowd of 17,000 were treated to nine stoppages in March, with six of them coming from homegrown British fighters.

Who will headline the second UFC London of 2022?

The question on fans' minds now will be who will headline the now-confirmed return to London. Current reports suggest it may well be Tom Aspinall in what would be his hometown main event in-a-row.

The Manchester-born fighter has been on an absolute tear throughout the heavyweight division. Five finishes in five fights, including four Performance of the Night bonuses, have proven that the British UFC prospect is ready for the big occasions.

Aspinall has confirmed to fans that there is a fight in the works. He originally called out Tai Tuivasa during his octagon interview in March, but nothing has been confirmed with the Australian.

Ariel Helwani, after reporting the news of the UFC's return to London, suggested that Curtis Blaydes would make for an interesting heavyweight clash with the Englishman.

'Razor' himself has added more speculation after posting a similarly cryptic post to Aspinall.

