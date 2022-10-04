Controversial streamer Sneako has been banned from YouTube

Popular YouTube streamer Nico "Sneako" has received the Andrew Tate treatment after the Google-owned platform removed both of his accounts from the channel for "severe" or "repeated" violations of their Terms of Service (TOS). Niko was recently in Romania collaborating with Andrew Tate, who has himself been embargoed from most social media platforms.

For those unfamiliar, Niko is a 24-year-old streamer who does commentaries, motivational videos, and videos regarding men's lifestyles. He also had a second channel called Shneako which has since been banned. Before being terminated, both his channels had a combined total of over two million subscribers.

Although the exact reason for his suspension is not yet known, viewers speculate that his close association with the aforementioned Tate has something to do with it.

Why did Sneako get banned from YouTube?

As stated earlier, the exact reason has not yet been announced on YouTube. However, one can imagine that his partnership with fellow streamer and podcaster Andrew Tate has certainly not helped his cause. The latter has been banned from YouTube and other major social media platforms for being toxic towards women. The 35-year-old former kickboxer is also alleged to be involved in s*x trafficking rackets.

Sneako is also known for jeopardizing the internet community due to his conspiracy theories about genetics and how the government is manipulating people, an argument that Andrew Tate, too, had shared before he was banned. According to the Anglo-American, most people on the internet are stuck in a "Matrix," implying that they are implicitly controlled by corporations.

After receiving an untimely ban, the 24-year-old announced through his Instagram that he would be shifting to Twitch. He posted:

Readers should note that unlike Twitch, YouTube allows suspended creators to appear on other people's streams. Keeping this in mind, it would not be surprising to see Sneako on Andrew and Tristan Tate's Tate Speech podcast.

Fans react to the ban

Similar to when Tate was suspended, Sneako's evaluation was met with a lot of mixed reactions, resulting in debate. Fans and creators alike have shared their reactions. One of the biggest streamers on Twitch, HasanAbi has given his take:

Twitter users have also chimed in with their comments:

Ignatius @IgnatiusConnor @Morpheusresist Fresh and Fit next, they'll make an example of everyone to show who's the boss, but hey....it's the Matrix, we don't care do we. @Morpheusresist Fresh and Fit next, they'll make an example of everyone to show who's the boss, but hey....it's the Matrix, we don't care do we.

Bop Get @BopGet1 @IgnatiusConnor @Morpheusresist There's actually some truth to this, sneako didn't get as big as Tate and his main channel which wasn't even really used, also got deleted. It's more about controlling what voices and opinions are said @IgnatiusConnor @Morpheusresist There's actually some truth to this, sneako didn't get as big as Tate and his main channel which wasn't even really used, also got deleted. It's more about controlling what voices and opinions are said

Robert Hindrix @RobertHindrix



You can silence people but you will not stop an idea! @Morpheusresist Mainstream platforms are attacking more and more. This will be their downfall as their intentions will become obvious to the world.You can silence people but you will not stop an idea! @Morpheusresist Mainstream platforms are attacking more and more. This will be their downfall as their intentions will become obvious to the world.You can silence people but you will not stop an idea!

David Mendes @RealDavidMendes @Morpheusresist The moment he hung out with you they banned both of his accounts. Crazy lmao @Morpheusresist The moment he hung out with you they banned both of his accounts. Crazy lmao

FinancialLiability @xglygod @Morpheusresist One day after the stream w Tate lmao @Morpheusresist One day after the stream w Tate lmao

Although Niko has announced his arrival on Twitch, Rumble is an alternate platform that he could also opt to use. Tate was seen shifting to Rumble after the platform offered the latter an exclusive streaming deal. It remains to be seen if Twitch will decide to follow in the footsteps of YouTube by also removing Niko.

