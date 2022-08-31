Create

"Escape the matrix, b*llocks" - KSI derides Andrew Tate, calling him "dumb" for demeaning women

KSI derides Andrew Tate, calls him &quot;dumb&quot; for demeaning women (Image via Sportskeeda)
KSI derides Andrew Tate for demeaning women (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shreyan Mukherjee
Shreyan Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Aug 31, 2022 07:19 PM IST

British YouTuber and exhibition boxer JJ "KSI" has voiced his opinions against the controversial Andrew Tate. Recent events have seen the duo exchange some heated words. The latter criticized the British content creator for supporting Tate's censorship. Since then, KSI has taken to the ring to call out the former kickboxer.

In his first YouTube post-fight video, the 29-year-old was seen adding to his previous criticism of the controversial Anglo-American. Reacting to Tate's vitriolic speech, JJ ridiculed Tate's sermons by saying:

"Escape the matrix, b*llocks."
@KSI Thoughts on #AndrewTate #Ksi #Youtube #AndrewTate #TopG #AdinRoss #Sneako #Damn #Boxing #Women #Reddit https://t.co/pRDFnns6vD

KSI berates Andrew Tate for toxic behavior

The Sidemen member was all guns blazing in his new video uploaded to his second channel, JJ Olatunji. While reacting to a Reddit post, JJ fanned his thoughts on the recent fiasco between himself and Tate. Speaking about the latter, the YouTuber said:

"You wanna come at me? You wanna be like 'Yeah, Jake Paul's gonna smoke me.' Shut the f**k up with your Top G sh*t and your whole escape the matrix b*llocks."

He further added:

"He said I was a fan. I never was a fan. I said I agreed with some of your comments when it came to hard work and success."
youtube-cover

(Timestamp: 8:18)

He continued:

"But then when you start talking about women, I was like 'What you on about bro? Are you dumb?"

JJ also derided the former kickboxer by pointing out one of his more ridiculous beliefs when the latter claimed that he prefers male pilots over women. According to the YouTuber:

"No, I'm picking the better pilot! What are you on about? Why you being stupid? Why you demeaning women repeatedly?"

He concluded his rant by mentioning that he had changed his attitude over the years. However, Tate appears to condone sexist views even at a mature age.

Fans react to KSI's rant

Twitter fans have been all over the drama in recent weeks. With JJ calling out Tate, fans are eager to see how the fight will fare. Users have flooded social media with their reactions. The following are some of the comments that were shared on Twitter:

I honestly think KSI loses in all of those callouts. He definitely needs more time for Jake. Calling out Andrew Tate is a mistake lol.
KSI went off on Andrew Tate in his new video & my man was spitting facts!
what ksi said about Andrew Tate is exactly how I feel about him
KSI celebrating Andrew Tate's cancelation is crazy. I'm old enough to remember some of those videos KSI use to upload and they were 10x worse than what Tate is saying.People forgave KSI and allowed him to redeem himself, so not giving Tate that privilege is crazy
@Ron5817 @jakepaul Andrew Tate is bigger than KSI. Tate got over 130,000 live viewers on Rumble, more than KSI ever got in his entire YouTube career. And that's despite YouTube being a much bigger platform than Rumble.
Jake paul supporting Andrew tate on freedom of speech while KSI standing with Andrew Tate getting banned and censored really disappointed me in KSI. That's my favorite YouTuber ever, KSI is my childhood. So disappointed in JJ i hope he responds to his own tweet.
i speak for everyone when i say WE WANT KSI VS ANDREW TATE
I don’t think I’ll have ever supported a boxer more than I’d support KSI if he fought Andrew Tate
So funny Andrew Tate fans think he could sweep KSI
Andrew Tate vs KSI would be so entertaining

Despite the ongoing drama, Logan Paul urged KSI not to give Tate a platform, given that the latter was banned from multiple social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. It remains to be seen if the self-proclaimed "Top G" will respond to JJ's criticism.

Edited by Srijan Sen

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...