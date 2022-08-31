"I'm the best internet-centric boxer"- Logan Paul makes bold claim ahead of his potential return to the ring

Logan Paul isn't mincing words when talking about himself.

During a recent episode of Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' suggested that he's the best social media boxer. It is worth noting that Paul hasn't won a single fight yet. However, that doesn't make the 27-year-old shy away from making such claims.

'The Maverick' spoke about how he wouldn't be anything if he didn't believe he was the best. While claiming to be hungry to get back in the ring again, Paul said:

"I still think hands down, I'm the best interent-centric boxer. I'm watching the landscape unfold, I have no wins but I am hungry, I'm really hungry to get back in the ring. I'm seeing my comrades do it and by the way, if I didn't think I was the best I don't know if I would be anything in life."

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul's last outing was against arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather. While the matchup looked rather one-sided on paper, Paul was able to last all eight rounds against 'Money' in their exhibition.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his return to the ring since then, and it remains to be seen when 'The Maverick' steps foot inside the squared circle again.

Logan Paul called out Dillon Danis for a fight in January

Paul's friend KSI recently teased a Prime Squad boxing event in January after one of its members, JiDion, called out Joe Weller.

JiDion took to Twitter to make the callout following KSI's return to the boxing ring last weekend. Since his win over two opponents on the same night, 'JJ' has also suggested that he'd like to fight again in January.

In response to JiDion's tweet, KSI tagged 'The Maverick' and asked him about his thoughts on a Prime Squad boxing event in January next year. To which Paul replied by suggesting that he'd agree if he got to fight his long-time rival Dillon Danis:

"As long as I get to f**k up @dillondanis"

Take a look at Logan Paul's tweet below:

