“Prime squad card”: KSI teases a possible event with Logan Paul in January

YouTube sensation JJ "KSI" recently sent fans into a frenzy after hinting at a possible reunion with Logan Paul; not as opponents this time, but as partners. Following the conclusion of the highly successful Misfits Boxing event, the British influencer took to Twitter to reply to a tweet by JiDion. The latter offered to fight Joe Weller, who was KSI's first opponent.

Retweeting JiDion's originally proposed idea, JJ added another entertaining twist to it by suggesting a PRIME squad line-up for the potential event:

“Prime squad card in January?”

Based on the available information, the line-up is expected to include JJ, Logan, and JiDion.

KSI and Logan Paul to fight again, separately

With KSI initiating the idea, Logan was quick to jump onboard with a retweet, with the American YouTuber and WWE athlete stating his intentions to fight MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The 27-year-old YouTuber's retweet reads:

Following the challenge, Dillon jumped onto social media himself and agreed to the proposition:

As far as the Sidemen member is concerned, JJ has already called out a host of names in the post-match interview. Speaking to True Geordie, the 29-year-old rapper said:

"Slim looks good, I wanna piece of that. Austin vs. Gib, I want the winner of that. Andrew Tate, I wanna piece of that. Tommy Fury, I wanna piece of that"

Furthermore, Tommy Fury, a former Love Island contestant, has already responded to the possibility of a bout with JJ, stating:

With Andrew Tate suspended from various social media platforms, it remains to be seen if and how he wishes to respond to JJ's challenge. Earlier, Tate threatened JJ and stated that he would beat him up in the ring in a recently shared podcast.

Fans react to the potential fight card

As expected, fans displayed their enthusiasm and excitement at the idea of the trio discussing a possible fight card, with many stating their predicted line-ups for the event. Here are some of the tweets that were shared on Twitter in response to the proposed idea:

As of now, Joe Weller has not responded to the challenge issued by JiDion. Weller has not been in the ring since 2017 when he lost against JJ. KSI is widely regarded as one of the pioneering minds behind the influencer boxing trend, which has grown significantly in popularity over the years.

