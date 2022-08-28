Andrew Tate returns to internet and rebukes KSI during podcast, says he will "smoke" him

Andrew Tate is the talk of the town again. While speaking on the podcast Tate Speech: Emergency Meeting, featuring himself and his brother Tristan Tate, the 35-year-old lambasted British YouTuber JJ "KSI."

KSI has been critical of Andrew Tate's actions recently. This evidently hasn't sat well with the controversial personality, who took to the podcast to threaten the former, saying:

"I'll smoke you myself."

He also stated that Jake Paul would easily defeat JJ and would "smash" KSI's "head in" if they ever fought.

Andrew Tate has personal message for KSI

Although Andrew Tate has been banned from nearly every major social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, he has not been deterred from appearing in podcasts.

Tate Speech: Emergency Meeting is available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the latest podcast, the former kickboxing champion was seen inflicting verbal blows on the YouTuber, saying:

"This is a personal message to you KSI. I had no problem with you. I don't f***ing know you. I don't watch your bull**** YouTube channel. But when I get banned, you want to go from a fan to just f***ing instantly cowering out to the Matrix. That makes you a hypocrite. There is nothing more disgusting in the world with a male hypocrite."

Talking about Jake Paul's response to his bans and how he would beat KSI, Andrew Tate said:

"At least Jake Paul was man enough to say stand up for free speech. If you ever fought Jake he would smash your f***ing face in. And if you wanna get smoked twice, I will smoke you myself. You are full of s***! You are a f***ing hypocrite."

He concluded his rant by mentioning KSI's upcoming boxing event:

"You want to talk about having a boxing match, some three-round match against nobody. I will take you 12 rounds, and I'll break every bone in your f***ing face and you know it."

KSI has already responded to what Andrew Tate had to say. He posted this tweet:

ksi @KSI . Jake Paul and you can get it soon.



I WANT ALL THE SMOKE twitter.com/ron5817/status… Lord Ron 🦀 #TeamPineda @Ron5817 Andrew Tate goes completely off on KSI. Says @jakepaul will smash his “head in” and he’ll do the same to KSI. Andrew Tate goes completely off on KSI. Says @jakepaul will smash his “head in” and he’ll do the same to KSI. https://t.co/E7qacoMxvP Crying from outside of the club. Jake Paul and you can get it soon.I WANT ALL THE SMOKE Crying from outside of the club 😂😂. Jake Paul and you can get it soon. I WANT ALL THE SMOKE 😤 twitter.com/ron5817/status…

Fan reactions

Fans were quick to respond to the speech from Andrew Tate. With both individuals having big fanbases, there has been a flurry of messages from both sides. Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter following the recent podcast rant:

𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖌𝖔𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖗  @shamelessgooner @KSI To be fair, he is right about what you said in the past is worst than anything that he has said in his life. @KSI To be fair, he is right about what you said in the past is worst than anything that he has said in his life.

. @SMCFC3 @shamelessgooner @KSI There’s a difference between him joking about stuff when he was young, and Tate saying bad things and standing by them @shamelessgooner @KSI There’s a difference between him joking about stuff when he was young, and Tate saying bad things and standing by them

Grapes @juicygrapes27 @Ron5817 @jakepaul Tbh I don’t think i’ve ever seen Tate this livid lmfao @Ron5817 @jakepaul Tbh I don’t think i’ve ever seen Tate this livid lmfao

With Andrew Tate being banned on Twitter, he is yet to respond to JJ's reply. He has already challenged Jake and Logan Paul to a fight. However, considering the latest events, a bout between the Sidemen member and the self-proclaimed "trillionaire" might not be too far away.

