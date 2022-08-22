“Thank God Andrew Tate Got Banned”- KSI reacts to Meta banning Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to Twitter to share his thoughts on kickboxer Andrew Tate getting banned by Meta-owned social media websites, Facebook and Instagram. JJ was pleased with Meta's decision to ban the Anglo-American due to his highly controversial takes on women and alleged involvement in a sex trafficking scandal.

KSI is not the only content creator who has been vocal against Tate's ideology. The kickboxer has received flak from other internet personalities such as Imane "Pokimane," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Felix "xQc."

Taking to Twitter, the YouTuber said:

“Thank God Andrew Tate Got Banned”

KSI is clearly not a fan of Andrew Tate

Tate has a questionable past raging from alleged abuse to a sex trafficking scandal. According to media reports, Meta has blacklisted Andrew Tate from their social media platforms for violating policies with regard to "dangerous organizations and individuals."

KSI recently appeared on a popular podcast called The Fellas, where he was seen lambasting Tate and his online school course. According to the British internet star, the entire course was nothing more than a scam. He said:

"You're just there like...this like, feels like school but more boring. But like, I was watching, I was like how are people getting scammed by this?"

He doubled down on his views about the controversial figure when he tweeted about the ban. The YouTuber has been involved in some sketchy moments as well. However, those were at the beginning of his career when he was much younger. In comparison, Tate appears to be intentionally influencing the younger generation by creating a problematic narrative.

After a Twitter user mentioned that the YouTuber's older videos could have also been censored for their controversial content, he responded by saying:

"I honestly don’t care. I just like ruining certain peoples day with my words"

Andrew Tate is yet to respond to his suspension or react to JJ's tweets.

Fans react to JJ's take on Tate's ban

Fans have had mixed reactions to the rapper and boxer's opinions about the former combat athlete. Both individuals have dedicated followings, and KSI's fans appear to have conflicting thoughts regarding the ban. Here are some reactions to the tweet:

JJ is expected to fight two opponents later this week at his Showroom boxing event at the O2 Arena in London. Andrew Tate, on the other hand, does not have any fights coming up. Nonetheless, he has made his intentions clear about fighting Jake or Logan Paul.

