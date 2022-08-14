“Andrew Tate’s fans are all virgins” - Jake Paul brutally roasts Andrew Tate and his fans during Impaulsive podcast

On August 11, 2022, during an episode of Logan Paul's popular podcast show, Impaulsive, Jake Paul slammed Andrew Tate and his fans, calling them a bunch of "virgins." He even took a hilarious dig at the self-proclaimed trillionaire for teaching his viewers that "you need a Buggati to be cool."

Jake Paul has always been subjected to criticism and roasts, but this time, a lot of fans agree with him in his decision to criticize the Kickboxing World Champion for his misogynistic rants and other controversial opinions. At the time of writing, the two controversial internet personalities aren't on the best of terms and may be preparing for a big clash in the ring.

Jake Paul goes all out on Andrew Tate on Impaulsive podcast

Andrew Tate first came into the limelight back in 2016 after being removed from season 17 of Big Brother UK following the leak of a clip where he was reportedly seen physically abusing a woman. Subsequently, Andrew Tate started his own business and has now blown up on the internet due to his controversial comments.

Jake Paul has ridiculed the 35-year-old for the things he says. During his recent appearance on Impaulsive, he said:

"I just think it’s funny that the ‘Top G’ is a fanboy. He runs with this whole thing, like ‘What color is your Buggati?’ Andrew, it’s not cool to tell kids that they need a Buggati to be cool."

He also had some strong words for people who were fans of Andrew Tate. This is what he had to say:

"Andrew Tate fans are all virgins, and they're watching him to try to get laid, but they're gonna get spit on and slapped by a girl. That's what gonna happen."

The roast came after Tate claimed to be in negotiations with Jake Paul for an ultimate fight between the two of them.

Fans react to Jake Paul's comments on the former kickboer and his fans

As soon as the clip was made public, it instantly went viral on multiple social media platforms. Several viewers chimed in to provide their take on the matter at hand. The majority of fans seemed to be siding with Paul; here's what they had to say:

Fans reacts to Jake Paul's comment (Image via IMPAULSIVE Clips)

Social media reacts to Jake Paul's comment (Image via IMPAULSIVE Clips)

Without a doubt, things between the two internet stars are certainly heating up. And Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul, the ultimate clash might be on the cards.

