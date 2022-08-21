“You do hate women, you pu**y”: HasanAbi slams Andrew Tate following Facebook and Instagram ban

On an August 20, 2022, livestream, popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" mercilessly slammed controversial personality Andrew Tate, who'd defended his disputable comments on women after being slapped with an alleged permanent ban from Instagram and Facebook.

As per reports, Andrew Tate was banned for violating Meta's policies regarding "dangerous organizations and individuals." As viewers can already imagine, following the ban, the popular figure instantly set up a stream with Adin Ross, a popular Twitch streamer who is responsible for bringing Tate on the purple platform in the first place. In this stream, he provided his take on the matter to his viewers.

Subsequently. HasanAbi took a hit at what Tate had to say regarding his ban and his relationship with women.

Hasan blasts Andrew Tate following his ban from Instagram and Facebook

On August 19, 2022, following the whirlwind of insane controversies, online feuds, and intense clashes with some high-profile personalities on the internet, Andrew Tate was slapped with a ban from Instagram and Facebook.

However, to explain his side of the story, Andrew Tate got on a stream with Adin Ross mainly to discuss the reason for his ban and how he doesn't think he is against women. As usual, his comments drew a lot of attention in the streaming landscape, with Twitch powerhouse HasanAbi taking a direct shot at him.

Initially, Hasan was a bit reluctant to broadcast the influencer's interview on his livestream; however, after being flooded with requests from the majority of his Twitch viewers, he changed his mind.

Unsurprisingly, he had a lot to say about Tate's comments, but what piqued viewers' interest the most was when Tate claimed that he didn't hate women. Reacting to the statement, Hasan burst into laughter, saying:

"What the f**k? That’s so funny to say, dude. Yo, you do hate women, you p***y.”

He further explained that the reason behind Andrew Tate's aforementioned statement was that he wanted to get back on Instagram and Facebook. Addressing his human-trafficking case, HasanAbi remarked:

"Bro, this is so funny because it's quite literally the exact same, it's quite literally the exact same, the f**king same as Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago raid. Okay, he's like yeah, there is ongoing se*-trafficking investigation. Yeah, they are gonna raid your f**king house, man. You're like worse than the f**king rappers who are like, 'I hid the body down on fifth street after I shot up his car' in a f**king rap song."

This isn't the first time Hasan has vocalized his opinions on Andrew Tate for his controversial comments. The two famous personalities had already locked horns in a heated argument, which eventually saw Hasan being kicked out of the relevant stream after disputing Tate's views.

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's livestream following his ban

As expected, the livestream was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube. On the red video sharing platform, it has already crossed 30K views, as more and more comments keep pouring in. Based on the majority of the responses, it's obvious that the community enjoys poking fun at Tate.

Here's what the community had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via Hasan Reacts Too/YouTube)

Andrew Tate is now banned on three of the major social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. However, his clips are still making the rounds on the internet, especially on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and, of course, Twitch.

