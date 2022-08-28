“Just embarrassing really Joe”: YouTuber Joe Weller mocked for charging at KSI during interview

With the JJ "KSI" vs. Swarmz boxing event right around the corner, during an interview involving the duo, YouTuber Joe Weller was seen charging at the Sidemen member.

On Friday, August 26, British rapper Big Zuu and podcast host True Geordie were in the middle of asking KSI some questions. This was when Joe Weller started approaching JJ. He was the latter's first opponent and is widely regarded as one of the content creators who started the entire trend of influencer boxing.

Considering that Joe Weller was beaten fair and square by KSI back in 2018, fans believe that his decision to try and spark another rivalry was an attempt to get some clicks. Though not the only individual to do so, one Twitter user mocked Joe for charging at JJ, saying:

"Just really embarrassing Joe."

KSI and Joe Weller dig up old rivalry

Historically, both KSI and Joe Weller used to be friends before their online beef, resulting in an exhibition boxing match. Subsequently, the 29-year-old 's career took off, and he is considered one of the most popular social media stars in the UK. It's fair to say that Joe Weller has not seen the same degree of success as his compatriot.

Nonetheless, leading up to the Misfits Boxing event, Joe was seen trying to attack JJ after being provoked by the latter. While speaking to the interviewer, JJ pointed at Weller and said:

"Why are you standing like that? What are you doing?"

Following this, Joe Weller wasted no time in approaching the rapper. However, security was quick to stop him and keep the situation from escalating.

After that, Joe Weller took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Joe Weller @joe_weller_ ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED 🫢 ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED 🫢

JJ's response to the incident was to troll his former opponent by sharing a picture that suggested he was going to knock Joe Weller out.

Fans react to recent incident

Viewers seemed to be on JJ's side, with most people claiming that Joe Weller was just trying to draw attention to himself. Since the heated moment, a lot of trolls and memes have been directed toward the latter. Here are some of the reactions that were shared on YouTube and Twitter:

Fans troll Joe Weller (Image via KSIClips YouTube)

Joel @joelpickett_ @joe_weller_ Why didn’t you stand up for yourself when you was in the ring with Ksi? @joe_weller_ Why didn’t you stand up for yourself when you was in the ring with Ksi?

luliboy21 @luliboy21 @ItsOmairShaikh @joe_weller_ He wanted to act intimidating so he went for the people who looked the weakest 🤦‍♂️ @ItsOmairShaikh @joe_weller_ He wanted to act intimidating so he went for the people who looked the weakest 🤦‍♂️

Following the incident, pro-boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. shared a video of an interaction with Joe Weller where the British YouTuber mentions his desire to fight JJ in the "streets."

